Freedom Watch 02/18/21

For us this year, that funnel is Friday, March 5th. I’ve attached another picture to hopefully make all this verbiage clear.

10:14 am. I revisit the email account and see an onslaught of emails regarding Convention of States – both pro and con. File them in appropriate subfolder for a response. Notice another revision to afternoon committee. Pull the binder and make adjustments.

The mailroom awaits. I head out to the Rotunda and on my way a lobbyist stops me to ask for a meeting with Rep. Holt. I respond it is pretty tight schedule today. Undaunted, the lobbyist persists. I refer him to Amanda, which is not the answer he wanted.

I take a stack of bills and mail up to Rep. Holt’s desk in the office he shares with six other Representatives. He is busy at his computer. I know because I can hear his TAPPING of keys when I step through the door. I dislike interrupting his thought pattern, but know I need him to assign bills. He looks them over and hands me two right away. The other three he sets aside to ponder.

MENTAL STICKY NOTE: ask for those soon!

I offload his mail into his tray and let him know a certain lobbyist is asking for a meeting. “Have him talk to Amanda,” he drawls. I nod and smile to myself. Already done.