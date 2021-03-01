Freedom Watch 02/28/21

Week 7 of the 2021 Legislative session was another busy and productive week for freedom. The House passed and sent to the Governor some of the strongest election integrity laws in the country. I approved for consideration HSB254, a 2nd Amendment omnibus bill that would add further protections to Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms. Also, of note this week, the Ames School District suddenly canceled their scheduled appearance before the House Government Oversight Committee in which they were supposed to explain the politically charged materials they had approved for teaching to all grades in their school district.

On Wednesday February 24, after many hours of debate, the Iowa House passed the strongest election security measures in the country. Iowa’s election system was already one of the best in the country, and now it will be even better. Using lessons learned from Iowa and other states in the last election, this legislation bans ballot harvesting, shortens the early voting time period to cut down on the possibilities of fraud (our voting period will still be longer than many states and puts us in the middle of the pack), prevents pre-filled out election materials from being sent out, requires that absentee ballots must be received by election day in order to be counted, mandates maintenance updates of Voter ID rolls to ensure the greatest possible degree of accuracy, and creates stiff penalties for election officials who blatantly defy or disregard election law, which several auditors did in the last election. The auditors in our area do a great job; unfortunately, that is not the case in every county in Iowa.