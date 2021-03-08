Freedom Watch 03/07/21

In current law, purchasing a firearm can be done several ways. A person wishing to buy a handgun or revolver must have a Permit to Purchase (also called Permit to Acquire), or a Permit to Carry. If an individual wants to own a handgun that will be kept in the home and not carried on the person, a Permit to Purchase is appropriate. If the handgun is to be carried on the person, then the Permit to Carry is required.

If someone wants to purchase a long gun (rifle or shotgun) they can either use their Permit to Purchase or they can go through a National Instant Criminal Background Check (NICS). The Permit to Purchase and the Permit to Carry are issued by local sheriffs. These permits are good for five years, and during that time a person can use these permits to purchase firearms from federally licensed firearms dealers without the need for additional background checks. Training is not required to obtain a Permit to Purchase, and simple training is required on a one-time basis for obtaining a Permit to Carry. This training mostly focuses on laws regarding firearms and does not require live fire training.