Freedom Watch 03/11/21: A legislative update

This timeline gave parents a single weekend to review this huge amount of material that would potentially be used to instruct their children. However, when the House Government Oversight Committee invited the school district to testify before the committee, district officials initially agreed, and then asked to reschedule their appearance, indicating they needed two weeks to be able to review their own documents before they could testify before the committee.

During the hearing, committee members raised concerns over the sources that were linked on the school’s website, some of which have since been edited and/or removed. District officials told committee members that the material on the website was not necessarily taught to the students. Dr. Risner acknowledged that more time should have been given to parents to review the information, and that the communication about the source material and the posting of all of the information on the website created confusion.

Republican members of the committee received an 8-page list of vocabulary words that was handed out to a 4th grade class. It included terms such as "androsexual," "bicurious," "biphobia," "cisnormativity," "hermaphrodite," and many more. When specifically asked about terms on the list and the list in its entirety, district officials were unable to answer any questions, claiming they were unaware that it was being used in the classroom.