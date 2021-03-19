Freedom Watch 03/18/21: A legislative update from Rep. Steven Holt

* That an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of the individual’s race or sex.

* That members of one race or sex cannot and should not attempt to treat others without regard to race or sex.

* That an individual’s moral character is necessarily determined by the individual’s race or sex.

* That an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.

* That any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of that individual’s race or sex.

* That meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist, or were created by a particular race to oppress another race.

* Any other form of race or sex scapegoating or any other form of race or sex stereotyping.