Freedom Watch 04/08/21, a legislative update from Rep. Steven Holt

While I have not agreed with all of her decisions as it relates to COVID-19, the buck stops with her and no one else. It is easy to Monday-morning quarterback when the decisions are not yours to make, and many from all sides have done a great deal of quarterbacking.

We all know that Gov. Reynolds has been faced with making incredibly hard decisions, weighing the importance of liberty with the need for public safety. She alone had to make these decisions, and her actions have been amongst the most restrained in the nation. Because of her measured response, Iowa is in far better shape than other states to face the future with optimism. Our budgets are balanced, our reserve and emergency funds are full, our economy is growing, and we can move boldly on initiatives to make Iowa even more prosperous, such as the Governor's initiative to bring high speed internet to all parts of Iowa. We can afford the investment because of hard-working Iowans, because of the fiscal restraint shown by Iowa Republicans, and because of responsible budgets advanced by Gov. Reynolds that spent below the legal requirements, thus enabling investment in internet infrastructure to move Iowa forward.