Freedom Watch

The 89th General Assembly is in full swing, and Iowa House Republicans hit the ground running, with a number of freedom initiatives moving forward.
House Republicans are laser focused on getting the people’s work done and fulfilling our campaign promises to work for more freedom and prosperity, and more efficient and responsive government.
Initiatives moving forward
Life Amendment- this resolution to amend Iowa’s Constitution would neutralize the egregious Iowa Supreme Court decision of two years ago that struck down our just passed 72 hour waiting period prior to an abortion, and instead created a fundamental right to abortion subject to the highest judicial scrutiny that had never before existed in Iowa’s Constitution. This judicial activism violates the role of the Judiciary in our system of government. The Life Amendment would make the Iowa Constitution once again neutral on abortion and return the authority for making law and amending the Constitution to where it belongs; with the elected representatives of the people and the people themselves. The Life Amendment must pass through two General Assemblies and go before the voters for their final decision. This is the first step in the process.
Freedom Amendment- this resolution would place the right to keep and bear arms in the Iowa Constitution. Iowa is one of only six states that does not have fundamental Second Amendment rights in their constitutions. This resolution has already passed the 88th General Assembly. Once it passes this session, it will go before the voters for their final decision. If the federal government begins tampering with Second Amendment rights, this firewall in the state constitution could become profoundly important.
Parental Choice in Education- greater parental choice in their children’s education is long overdue, and Republicans will act on this important priority in the months ahead.
Growing Rural Iowa- stronger Internet, more affordable childcare and stronger community colleges are all components of growing rural Iowa that are on the House Republican agenda. One of the Governor’s initiatives that will be carefully examined is a large financial commitment to getting strong and reliable Internet to all parts of Iowa within four years.
Backing the Blue- numerous initiatives will be advanced to support our men and women in law enforcement and reinforce the rule of law for the benefit of every citizen.
Campus Free Speech- Violations of students’ free-speech rights are increasing on our Regent University campuses. This must stop. Nothing is off the table as we move forward with efforts to ensure that our regent universities allow students to be exposed to a universe of ideas, as opposed to being placed in an echo chamber of ideology that meets the approval of college professors and staff. Numerous initiatives are under consideration to address this profoundly important issue.
There are other important priorities and initiatives, and I will report on these in the weeks ahead.
Gov. Reynolds, in her remarks, highlighted that while Iowa had a challenging 2020 stemming from severe weather events, drought, and the Coronavirus, our state remains strong and in great financial shape compared to most other states in the nation. Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen highlighted the importance of keeping families together and focusing on our children’s success, in one of the most well received addresses of the week. Major General Ben Corell reported on the deployments and challenges facing our highly professional National Guard.
While the events unfolding in Washington, D.C. are difficult to watch, in Iowa we are moving forward with strong, common sense legislation that will increase prosperity and freedom for all of Iowa. In my six years serving in the Iowa House, I have never been more encouraged by the possibilities of what can be accomplished. We have an outstanding team in the Iowa House for the 89th General Assembly and we are just getting started.
I am honored to serve as your State Representative. You can call me at 712-269-4042 or email me at Steven.holt@legis.Iowa.gov.