Freedom Watch

Life Amendment- this resolution to amend Iowa’s Constitution would neutralize the egregious Iowa Supreme Court decision of two years ago that struck down our just passed 72 hour waiting period prior to an abortion, and instead created a fundamental right to abortion subject to the highest judicial scrutiny that had never before existed in Iowa’s Constitution. This judicial activism violates the role of the Judiciary in our system of government. The Life Amendment would make the Iowa Constitution once again neutral on abortion and return the authority for making law and amending the Constitution to where it belongs; with the elected representatives of the people and the people themselves. The Life Amendment must pass through two General Assemblies and go before the voters for their final decision. This is the first step in the process.