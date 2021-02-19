Governor says more vaccine coming to state

During her news conference on Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that the federal government will be distributing an additional 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, on top of the 11 million that are currently being allocated nationally, for a total of 13.5 million doses distributed weekly among all the states.

That’s the information she received during the White House conference call on Tuesday.

“For Iowa, that means our allocation of 49,900 this week will be almost 62,000 doses next week, which is an increase of 24%,” Reynolds said.

The White House also projected that emergency authorization use for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be approved by the end of the month.

Reynolds said the amount of vaccine will be limited to just a few million doses at the initial rollout, but that Johnson & Johnson’s goal is to distribute 100 million doses by the end of June.

The governor also said that the White House is committed to providing states with allocation projections beyond the current three-week time period that has been talked about the last couple weeks. She said this will make a positive difference at the state level and will also enable the local public health departments to plan longer-term to coordinate clinics in the communities.