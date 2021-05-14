Iowa ending pandemic jobless benefits

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, the lone Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation, said in a statement she shares Reynolds' goal of "getting Iowans back to work and our businesses back to full strength" — but disagrees with how Reynolds is doing it.

"Cutting the safety net out from underneath Iowans who are still out of work and looking for a job is no way to do it," Axne said. "Slashing their benefits only sends the message that Iowa isn't on the side of its workers and their families."

Charlie Wishman, president of Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, also said cutting unemployment "isn't the answer" for Iowa's long-term workforce shortage.

"Iowa needs to change its course economically, take steps to raise wages and benefits, make Iowa a good place to raise a family and actually invest in our education instead of defunding it," Wishman said in a statement.

Some Democrats have pointed to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago saying those who receive unemployment payments search more intensely for work. The study said, though, that those who do not receive benefits are more likely to accept a job that pays “considerably less” than their previous job.