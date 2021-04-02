Iowa governor signs ‘constitutional carry’ into law

However, Holt argued the law will have the opposite effect because private sellers would not risk the penalties if they don’t know the buyer has passed a background check. Under the law, private sellers who transferred a firearm if they “know or reasonably should know that the other person is ineligible to possess dangerous weapons” would be committing a Class D felony carrying a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine up of to $7,500.

Based on her earlier comments, gun control advocates had hoped Reynolds would veto the legislation. In the wake of a 2018 Florida school shooting, Reynolds said Iowa had “reasonable and responsible gun laws on the books.” The state’s laws, including gun permits, should remain on the books, she added.

She went on to say the federal government should strengthen background checks, adding that addressing gun violence is not “one thing in isolation.”

“We have to look at everything because it includes everything,” Reynolds said.

In 2019, Reynolds declined to support similar legislation, again saying background checks and permits were “the right thing to do.”