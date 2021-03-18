Iowa House advances ‘constitutional carry’ despite warnings it will make state less safe

“What this shows is that with every passing year, pro-gun laws in Iowa are becoming more and more extreme,” Bohannan said. “Common sense gun safety legislation supported by overwhelming majority of Iowans is going away.”

Removing the requirement to get a state permit to carry a concealed weapon jeopardizes safety training sessions for gun owners, said Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton. That rule “ensures that everybody carrying a firearm in Iowa has at least a rudimentary knowledge of our laws surrounding self-defense and basic gun safety and that is a good thing.”

The Iowa Senate could take up the issue as soon as Thursday. Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, recently told a radio audience that Republicans have the votes to pass its version, Senate File 535, and the governor is “excited” to sign it.

Gov. Kim Reynolds refused to support permitless carry in 2019. She called the background check for a permit to carry, which she had voted for as a state senator in 2010, “good policy and the right thing to do.”

Her office did not respond to a question about her intentions about HF 756.