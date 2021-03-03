Iowa lawmakers push ahead on easing gun restrictions; opponents see ‘unchecked loopholes’ on criminal checks

However, proponents like Richard Rogers, a lobbyist for the Iowa Firearms Coalition, said removing the permit requirement would help people who need a gun for self-defense.

“The history of gun control in the United States is a history of racism, bigotry and fear. Outright bans and ‘may-issue’ schemes were created and used by the powerful to keep the less powerful in their place. This is so even here in Iowa,” said Rogers.

He refuted claims that Senate Study Bill 1232 is a “radical idea,” telling senators that “the principle benefit of this change in law will be for those who suddenly find themselves seriously threatened and want and need a gun now.”

Along with provisions dealing with permitting and background checks, the companion bills would allow some emergency medical responders to carry weapons; allow law enforcement and reserve officers to carry firearms on school grounds regardless of whether they were on duty; bar landlords of government-assisted housing from banning firearms; and create a database of state-approved organizations for training Iowans seeking to carry a handgun.