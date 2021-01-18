League of Women Voters Sioux City to host nonpartisan legislative town hall on January 23

The League of Women Voters Sioux City is sponsoring a Legislative Town Hall on January 23 from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th Street, Sioux City. The public is invited to attend and share questions or concerns with their elected representatives. Legislators will be asked to share their legislative priorities for 2021, followed by questions from the audience. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines observed. Number of attendees will be limited per Museum guidelines.