Muhlbauer launches U.S. Senate bid

“That’s where it started,” Muhlbauer said. “We just kept working on things and we got to the point where we were ready to launch.”

The launch took place at 8 a.m. Monday with the official release of a professionally-produced video in which Muhlbauer lays out his reasons for wanting to be a member of the Senate.

“It shows who I am, who my family is, our history of farming and about being a supervisor and in politics,” he said.

One of the next steps will be to take an initial “meet and greet” loop to the eastern side of Iowa and back.

“We’re going to get out there and show people who we are, and work to get our message heard,” Muhlbauer said.

His family’s history in agriculture will be a key part of his campaign.

“It’s about the health of our environment and water quality or even just making sure we have a fair and level playing field for keeping the profit on our farm for independent family farmers,” he said.