Randy's Roundup

ENCOURAGING TRADE WITH TAIWAN IN THE FACE OF AGGRESSION FROM CHINA

In 2020, Iowa exported $191 million in goods to Taiwan, making them our 13th largest trading partner. A U.S.-Taiwan trade agreement would boost our economy, and it'd represent an important investment in the Indo-Pacific region's security and prosperity in the face of recent aggressive actions from the Chinese Communist Party.

That's why I joined my colleagues in writing a letter to the Biden administration, urging them to pursue a free trade agreement with Taiwan. Read the full letter by clicking here:

UPDATE ON SARAH’S LAW

I am pleased to announce 17 more of my colleagues signed on as cosponsors of Sarah’s Law, a bill I recently introduced in the House along with Sen. Ernst, who introduced the same measure in the Senate. Given the crisis we are seeing unfold on our southern border, this commonsense proposal is getting a lot more attention. It is now more important than ever that we implement safe immigration laws that protect the American people.