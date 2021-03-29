Randy's Roundup

After being in session for several weeks, this week was the beginning of our spring district work period. Throughout the next couple weeks, I’ll be busy with committee work and traveling the district to listen to your questions and concerns -- the most important part of my job as your representative.
CELEBRATING NATIONAL AGRICULTURE DAY
Tuesday was National Agriculture Day -- a day for us to celebrate the hard working farmers in the 4th District and across the country who work tirelessly to feed and fuel the world.
I’m truly humbled to serve one of the largest ag producing districts in the country. Below are some fun facts on how our district compares to others in terms of ag production:
The largest crop growing district in the country
🌽The largest ethanol producing district in the country
🐖#1 in pork production
👨🌾2nd in total # of farm producers
🐄3rd largest in livestock, poultry & products
I also had the pleasure of meeting with several Iowa FFA members for National Ag Day, and I enjoyed our conversations on everything from the food supply chain and trade to biofuels and broadband.
ENCOURAGING TRADE WITH TAIWAN IN THE FACE OF AGGRESSION FROM CHINA
In 2020, Iowa exported $191 million in goods to Taiwan, making them our 13th largest trading partner. A U.S.-Taiwan trade agreement would boost our economy, and it'd represent an important investment in the Indo-Pacific region's security and prosperity in the face of recent aggressive actions from the Chinese Communist Party.
That's why I joined my colleagues in writing a letter to the Biden administration, urging them to pursue a free trade agreement with Taiwan. Read the full letter by clicking here:
UPDATE ON SARAH’S LAW
I am pleased to announce 17 more of my colleagues signed on as cosponsors of Sarah’s Law, a bill I recently introduced in the House along with Sen. Ernst, who introduced the same measure in the Senate. Given the crisis we are seeing unfold on our southern border, this commonsense proposal is getting a lot more attention. It is now more important than ever that we implement safe immigration laws that protect the American people.
Sarah’s Law would simply require federal law enforcement to detain illegal immigrants criminally charged with killing or seriously injuring another person -- like the man who struck and killed Sarah Root when he was drunk driving and drag racing. He was charged with felony motor-vehicle homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and faced up to 20 years in prison. However, due to an Obama-era policy loophole, he posted bond and was released. He has since disappeared and still has not been brought to justice nearly five years after Sarah’s death.
Now, Sarah’s Law has a total of 30 cosponsors and counting in the House. Sen. Ernst brought this bill to the floor in the Senate on Wednesday, and unfortunately Democrats shot it down. I appreciate her continued leadership on this issue, and I will continue doing my part to get Sarah’s Law passed in the House.
ICYMI: MY BILL TO PROVIDE MORE AFFORDABLE LOAN OPTIONS FOR FARMERS
In case you missed it: Last week, I introduced a bill that would remove taxation on income from farm real estate loans made by community banks. The ECORA Act will benefit farmers, families, and rural communities across Iowa by allowing more institutions to offer affordable credit to rural and agricultural borrowers.
ANNOUNCING THE 2021 CONGRESSIONAL ART COMPETITION
My office is now accepting submissions for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition, which is open to all high school students in the 4th District.
Learn more about the rules, how to submit your art, and what the prizes are by clicking here: https://feenstra.house.gov/services/art-competition