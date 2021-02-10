Republicans advance bill to ban “1619 Project” in school curriculum

“It’s interesting some of the facts and truths that for some reason can’t coexist,” Smith said after hearing the public testimony. “Fact: George Washington was a founding father. Fact: George Washington was a slave owner. That’s the complexity of America. How do we move further past these divisive times if we’re not even willing to acknowledge one truth, one fact?”

Smith said he was the first member of his family to not be born on the same plantation his father was born.

“America is about the opportunity to have diverse thought and rigorous debate about what it means to be American,” Smith said.

Many of the public comments submitted in advance of the hearing [https://www.legis.iowa.gov/committees/meetingPublicComment?meetingID=32865&action=viewCommitteePublicComments] were in opposition to the legislation and in support of the “1619 Project.”