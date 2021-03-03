Reynolds receives COVID-19 vaccine

JOHNSTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reynolds, along with her husband Kevin and state public health director Kelly Garcia, received the COVID-19 vaccine during her weekly press conference Wednesday at Iowa PBS studios.

Reynolds received the newest vaccine on the market, from Johnson & Johnson, which requires just one shot. Previous vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, require two shots taken three to four weeks apart.

Reynolds said she waited to receive the vaccine until now to defer to other Iowans in populations more vulnerable to COVID-19’s most severe effects, and that she chose to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to show Iowans it is as safe and effective as the others.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a lower efficacy rate than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. But infectious disease and public health experts say that should not dissuade anyone from getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which they say is just as effective as the others at preventing individuals from being hospitalized by COVID-19.