Reynolds’ school choice bill would reduce public school funding by $2.1 million, nonpartisan analysis says

The LSA analysis is based on a projection that 3.5% of eligible students would apply for and receive scholarships in the state budget year that ends in 2023, 5% in the 2024 budget year and 6.5% in the 2025 budget year, resulting in 345 scholarships in the first year, 520 in the second and 735 in the third.

The proposal does not limit the number of scholarships that could be awarded.

Melissa Peterson, the government relations specialist for the statewide teachers union, warned the estimate could prove low, and without a cap the cost of the program could be much higher.

“Responsible governance dictates we prepare for the greatest impact allowed by the legislation — not an uncodified assumption,” Peterson said in a statement. “If legislators only wanted a small number of students to participate or wanted to limit the amount of money appropriated to the program, they should have included a specific appropriation in the legislation. They deliberately did not.”

Iowa Rep. Ras Smith, the top Democrat on the House education committee, from Waterloo, said in a statement that lawmakers should be focused on other types of education funding efforts.