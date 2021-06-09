Reynolds signs critical race theory ban into law

DES MOINES — Iowa public colleges, school districts and government entities are prohibited from teaching so-called divisive concepts --- including that moral character is determined by one’s race or sex, or that the United States and Iowa are fundamentally or systematically racist --- under legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The legislation itself was a divisive concept: in large part, Republicans supported and Democrats opposed the proposal.

“Critical Race Theory is about labels and stereotypes, not education. It teaches kids that we should judge others based on race, gender or sexual identity, rather than the content of someone’s character,” Reynolds, a Republican, said in a statement. “I am proud to have worked with the legislature to promote learning, not discriminatory indoctrination.”

Democrats argued the legislation, House File 802 [https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=89&ba=hf802] stifles schools’ control over their curriculum and threatens to squelch the teaching of and discussions over uncomfortable issues like racism.

“We can’t educate ourselves if we stifle ourselves … if we stifle our teachers,” Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, said during legislative debate in March.