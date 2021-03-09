Reynolds signs Iowa elections bill into law

• Early ballots must be received by the county auditor by Election Day. With limited exceptions, early ballots that arrive after Election Day will not be counted, no matter when they were mailed.

• A voter’s registration status is changed to inactive after missing just one election.

• County auditors face stronger penalties, including a Class “D” felony, for violating elections laws.

Under the new law, Iowa’s early voting window is shortened to just less than the national average. However, the shortened time in which absentee ballots can be mailed out to voters puts Iowa in the bottom handful of states.

“It’s our duty and responsibility to protect the integrity of every election,” Reynolds said in a statement. “This legislation strengthens uniformity by providing Iowa’s election officials with consistent parameters for Election Day, absentee voting, database maintenance, as well as a clear appeals process for local county auditors. All of these additional steps promote more transparency and accountability, giving Iowans even greater confidence to cast their ballot.”

Republican Party of Iowa chairman Jeff Kaufmann said the new law builds on Republican-led efforts in recent years to require identification when voting.