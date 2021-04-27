The Schultz Perspective

The 2021 session of the Iowa Legislature has entered the final stage. Both chambers are working on budget bills and sending them to the other chamber for consideration. This process can take as little as a few days when agreements are found early. Other years see the negotiations drag on into May.

Although budget bills are usually long lists of numbers going to different programs, sometimes policy that effects budget issues can be built into the bill. I’m happy to report my annual welfare reform bill, the electronic eligibility verification bill, will have much of its language included in the Senate Human Services budget bill. This is language I sponsor each year to have Iowa’s Department of Human Services hire a real-time data collection agency examine our welfare recipient list. This technology is being used successfully in several other departments and can help us in this matter as well.

I started working on this bill to introduce technology and increase efficiency of state government years ago. This effort was redoubled the next year when the USDA fined Iowa DHS almost $2 million because our error rate was almost double the national average. While doing research, I found a legislative analysis documenting the causes of the errors by the DHS as failure to verify required information and incorrect and inconsistent application of policies.