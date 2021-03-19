The Schultz Perspective

Decades later, it has become clear that credit unions are no longer bound to serve a certain population or geographic area. They have broken out of their original charters and continually file to expand their reach and allowed services. The problem is that they are still not taxed on their profit. This tax inequity is going to tip the board more and more toward the credit unions over time. In the last few years the Iowa Senate passed a bill to tax banks and credit unions equally. The House wouldn’t take it up.

This year I filed a bill to ban credit unions from purchasing banks. It is currently illegal to sell a bank unless the action is approved by the Iowa Banking Superintendent. Last year Green State Credit Union purchased First American Bank with its seven branches. The banking superintendent was not notified and the transaction kept secret until it was too late to stop the sale and customers would have been hurt by reversing the sale.