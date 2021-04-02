The Schultz Perspective

Each year one of the most common complaints I receive is from constituents who believe someone is receiving welfare benefits who shouldn’t be getting them. I haven’t heard many say the program should be ended, but everyone says the program should accurately identify those who are eligible.

For the fourth year in a row I have filed my welfare eligibility verification bill. This bill didn’t move far the first year. I learned a lot about the programs and the solutions that were available to fix them. I have now run the bill successfully out of the Senate for the second year in a row. Senate File 389 is a bill that first sets up an asset test for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – also known as food stamps.

Currently, our state is using what is known as 'Broad Based Categorical Eligibility' to make it easier to get onto SNAP. Thirty-nine states and Washington D.C. use this system. It is used by states to allow people who have too many assets or make too much money get onto SNAP because they qualify for another program with higher limits. This artificially balloons the roles of eligible Americans on food stamps by an estimated five million people. I can’t find an estimate for Iowa alone. SF 389 would move Iowa back to the federal income limits for this program.