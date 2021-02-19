The Schultz Perspective

* Provides one-time additional funding of $60 per pupil for districts offering qualified instruction in the 2020-2021 school year for an increase of $27.2 million

* Total increase of $49.4 million

One large difficulty is the fluctuation of student attendance this year. Data from the Iowa Department of Education shows that Iowa’s enrollment declined by nearly 6,000 students for the 2020-2021 school year compared to the year prior. This situation can be handled, and due to careful budgeting practices, Iowa is in a very good position to be flexible in dealing with the unpredictable number of students. If they return to the classroom next year, Iowa taxpayers could be on the hook for over $100 million in new spending even if we set SSA at 0%. If this happens, we will almost certainly overspend and we do not want to be caught by surprise.

As you can see, Covid-19 has created an unpredictable and variable environment in school funding. Our best course of action is to continue responsible budgeting so we can react in a strong manner when surprises pop up. Iowa, from Governor Reynolds on down, has handled Covid better on balance than almost every other state. We will come out of this stronger than the states who over-reacted and threw money at the uncertainties of Covid.