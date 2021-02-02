The Schultz Perspective

Each year there are two or three bills that define the session and have large numbers of supporters and many who oppose the bill. These few bills each year are the ones that guide the direction of Iowa as a state and set our course into the future. Education is one of the most important issues we deal with each year. SF 159 is going to be one of the bills that will impact our future as a state in general, and those parents specifically, who feel trapped and given a way to help their child succeed in school.

SF 159 is a limited school choice bill that offers many changes to Iowa’s school system. All of these changes share the common goal of giving more power to the parent in making decisions impacting their child’s education. The first order of business is to identify the schools that are having the hardest time educating their students to Iowa standards. There are currently 34 buildings, not even school districts, but individual elementary schools, middle schools and high schools within districts that are not meeting these standards. This bill lets parents choose to move their child to another school and provides a scholarship to fund their move to the school of their choice. This is a first in Iowa. Parents should not be denied the opportunity to take their child to a better school if their public school cannot meet their needs. This portion of the bill only affects parents with children in those schools identified as being in the lowest 5% of schools in Iowa based on performance.