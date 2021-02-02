The Schultz Perspective

Senate File 159 (Part 1)
Each year there are two or three bills that define the session and have large numbers of supporters and many who oppose the bill. These few bills each year are the ones that guide the direction of Iowa as a state and set our course into the future. Education is one of the most important issues we deal with each year. SF 159 is going to be one of the bills that will impact our future as a state in general, and those parents specifically, who feel trapped and given a way to help their child succeed in school.
SF 159 is a limited school choice bill that offers many changes to Iowa’s school system. All of these changes share the common goal of giving more power to the parent in making decisions impacting their child’s education. The first order of business is to identify the schools that are having the hardest time educating their students to Iowa standards. There are currently 34 buildings, not even school districts, but individual elementary schools, middle schools and high schools within districts that are not meeting these standards. This bill lets parents choose to move their child to another school and provides a scholarship to fund their move to the school of their choice. This is a first in Iowa. Parents should not be denied the opportunity to take their child to a better school if their public school cannot meet their needs. This portion of the bill only affects parents with children in those schools identified as being in the lowest 5% of schools in Iowa based on performance.
The second major portion of the bill opens up Iowa’s charter school law in order to foster innovation and relieve regulatory burdens that stifle this innovation. The bill makes clear public schools can open a charter school or a third party can open the school. This will allow our public schools to be flexible and gives them tools to compete as we give more parents a choice where their child goes to school.
The bill also addresses the policy of some schools denying open enrollment to parents due to voluntary diversity plans that trap children in a school that does not meet their needs. Additionally, we also address school choice by increasing the Tuition and Textbook Tax Credit, allowing homeschool families to access this credit for curriculum, and creating a new deduction for teachers for their classroom expenses.
This bill is important to Iowa’s future for the same reason it is controversial to some. For the first time the state is going to have the dollars follow the student to the school of their choice instead of the student following the money based on their zip code. Even though the bill will immediately impact the students in select buildings in a few districts, I think this new approach will succeed for the students. I also think the schools involved will not be harmed, and may even begin to improve. That is exactly the point of the bill, and the motivation for the governor to bring this bill to us.
For years there have been lawmakers in each chamber that have worked for statewide parental choice in K-12 education. I’ve am not on the Education Committee but have encouraged them to develop ideas that remove regulation and add parental control. Our schools in western Iowa are generally high scoring and well supported by the parents. But our largest schools in the cities are not doing as well. Without innovation and competition to make these city schools better, I fear Iowa will decline as a leader in education. Without choice introduced for parents, administrators and school boards will continue to talk down to parents, their customers, without fear of losing students.
As you can see, SF 159 isn’t a danger to our successful public schools. It offers a small number of parents and students a way out of low-performing schools. It offers public schools an option to be innovative, reimburses teachers for supplies, helps homeschool families with books and supplies, and stops big city schools from holding onto to families who want to open enroll out to a different public school. If anything, this bill doesn’t go far enough.
Senate File 159 (Part 2)
The school choice bill, SF 159, stirred up a lot of emotion last week. I believe a lot of misinformation has been passed out, both on purpose and accidentally. The best known component of this bill is the Student First Scholarship. This provision creates a fund held by the Iowa Department of Education that a tiny portion of parents can access and use to choose a different school if their child's needs aren't being met.
First, only parents in schools that are identified for "Comprehensive Support and Improvement" can use this scholarship. Comprehensive Support and Improvement is the category in which individual school buildings (not the whole district) have tested in the lowest 5%. I hesitate to call them failing schools because parents and the students may have a part in the result, but the fact is that the system is failing. Students entering kindergarten may also access the scholarship.
This part of the bill only applies to one elementary school in Senate District 9. I won't mention it publicly because I am reaching out to parents first to find out more from their perspective. But I believe if it involved more schools in the district the bill would be more important to us, not less. Those parents need options. Getting involved in their child's education should be the first option. If that fails, they should have other options.
The rest of the bill hasn't even been mentioned in emails I have received. Division 2 creates new, more open charter school language to give public schools a route to innovate free from many of the regulations from the state and federal government. I've been trying to lessen regulations for years. We can go further on this subject, but this bill is a good start.
Division 3 eliminates voluntary diversity plans that are actually a farce used by our largest city schools to deny open enrollment opportunities for parents looking for a better option for their child. One district even used this as an excuse to deny a child open enrollment after she was raped by another student. He remained in the school and taunted her.
Division 4, 5, 6 streamlines data collection and reporting requirements to dedicate more time to teaching, increases the amount classroom teachers can claim in personal expenses and that amount a credit towards their income tax, not just deductible. It also increases parents' tuition and textbook credit. This puts money back in the hands of parents and teachers. It updates the way we count enrollment to better reflect where students are.
Division 7 and 8 better define open enrollment and offer more flexibility to add to the parents' ability to choose schools, and puts into code that school boards are responsible for the education of students.
Most of the opposition misinformation has come from a few groups. Union bosses are going to oppose anything that affects dollars spent in public schools. The union leaders in Des Moines care about dues, not students. It's their job.
Superintendents are concerned about changes to funding as well, but also want to compete on a level playing field. I agree with them on this, but the answer is to lower regulation on them, not raise it on someone else.
Some also see public education as an opportunity to teach or indoctrinate Iowa's children and sway them against the more conservative and Christian values parents are instilling.
Parents in general are concerned about anything that threatens their child's education. The misinformation gave them concerns. But this bill only helps our local schools. Even the schools who are involved in the Student First Scholarship should become better.
The opposition told our local citizens it would cost 50 million dollars. False. In round numbers, there are 10,000 children who could use this scholarship out of 400,000 Iowa students. Experience in similar programs show three to five percent of those will take advantage of it - 300 to 500 students statewide.
Even if you hate the opportunity for 500 students to have a chance to improve themselves, the rest of the bill helps our parents, teachers, and schools statewide. Please, give them a chance.
- Mailing Address:
- Jason Schultz
- 1007 E Grand Ave
- Des Moines, IA 50319-1001
The school choice bill, SF 159, stirred up a lot of emotion last week. I believe a lot of misinformation has been passed out, both on purpose and accidentally. The best known component of this bill is the Student First Scholarship. This provision creates a fund held by the Iowa Department of Education that a tiny portion of parents can access and use to choose a different school if their child's needs aren't being met.
First, only parents in schools that are identified for "Comprehensive Support and Improvement" can use this scholarship. Comprehensive Support and Improvement is the category in which individual school buildings (not the whole district) have tested in the lowest 5%. I hesitate to call them failing schools because parents and the students may have a part in the result, but the fact is that the system is failing. Students entering kindergarten may also access the scholarship.
This part of the bill only applies to one elementary school in Senate District 9. I won't mention it publicly because I am reaching out to parents first to find out more from their perspective. But I believe if it involved more schools in the district the bill would be more important to us, not less. Those parents need options. Getting involved in their child's education should be the first option. If that fails, they should have other options.
The rest of the bill hasn't even been mentioned in emails I have received. Division 2 creates new, more open charter school language to give public schools a route to innovate free from many of the regulations from the state and federal government. I've been trying to lessen regulations for years. We can go further on this subject, but this bill is a good start.
Division 3 eliminates voluntary diversity plans that are actually a farce used by our largest city schools to deny open enrollment opportunities for parents looking for a better option for their child. One district even used this as an excuse to deny a child open enrollment after she was raped by another student. He remained in the school and taunted her.
Division 4, 5, 6 streamlines data collection and reporting requirements to dedicate more time to teaching, increases the amount classroom teachers can claim in personal expenses and that amount a credit towards their income tax, not just deductible. It also increases parents' tuition and textbook credit. This puts money back in the hands of parents and teachers. It updates the way we count enrollment to better reflect where students are.
Division 7 and 8 better define open enrollment and offer more flexibility to add to the parents' ability to choose schools, and puts into code that school boards are responsible for the education of students.
Most of the opposition misinformation has come from a few groups. Union bosses are going to oppose anything that affects dollars spent in public schools. The union leaders in Des Moines care about dues, not students. It's their job.
Superintendents are concerned about changes to funding as well, but also want to compete on a level playing field. I agree with them on this, but the answer is to lower regulation on them, not raise it on someone else.
Some also see public education as an opportunity to teach or indoctrinate Iowa's children and sway them against the more conservative and Christian values parents are instilling.
Parents in general are concerned about anything that threatens their child's education. The misinformation gave them concerns. But this bill only helps our local schools. Even the schools who are involved in the Student First Scholarship should become better.
The opposition told our local citizens it would cost 50 million dollars. False. In round numbers, there are 10,000 children who could use this scholarship out of 400,000 Iowa students. Experience in similar programs show three to five percent of those will take advantage of it - 300 to 500 students statewide.
Even if you hate the opportunity for 500 students to have a chance to improve themselves, the rest of the bill helps our parents, teachers, and schools statewide. Please, give them a chance.