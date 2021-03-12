The Schultz Perspective

It must be pointed out that we have a far different makeup of our Iowa Supreme Court these days. Through multiple retirements and an unfortunate passing, we now have a court of justices who were selected for their commitment to uphold the Constitution as written and to recognize the intent of the writers as best they can. I thank Gov. Reynolds for appointing originalist justices to our state Supreme Court.

I have often referred to this proposed amendment as the amendment that doesn’t change anything. By that, I point out that the Iowa Constitution doesn’t take a position on abortion as written in 1857, and by adopting this amendment it still won’t. With the amendment, activist justices in the future will not be able to create new ideas in a document that is 164 years old. The issue of abortion will reside with the people of Iowa and their legislature.

Some may be disappointed, but the amendment language does not ban, limit, or restrict abortion in any way. It only establishes what Iowa has known since 1857. That the word or intent of abortion is not in our state constitution.

If SJR 2 passes both chambers, it will have to be passed in the next Legislature after the 2022 elections. If it passes both chambers again, it will be ready for Iowans to decide on the 2024 General Election ballot.