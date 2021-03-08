The Schultz Perspective

Among the priorities of the 2021 legislative session is addressing broadband internet quality across Iowa. It was really driven home during the last year of working from home, online learning, quarantining at home, and general increase in technology use that internet has become a necessary infrastructure issue, not a luxury. To complicate the issue, Iowa ranges from growing metropolitan centers to rural gravel roads with homes sometimes a mile apart.

First, it should be noted that many areas have faster, better internet services than we think. I have had to ask the family to stop using our home Wi-Fi when I would attend an online video/audio meeting. My video feed would almost make it, but the screen would freeze for seconds at a time, and once in a while the program would lock up completely. Recently, I learned I was subscribed to an old internet plan, my Windstream service had already been updated years earlier, and all I had to do was subscribe to the modern plan, which doesn’t cost much more. It pays to check for updates from your other monthly providers such as phone service, satellite radio or satellite TV. Service packages change as technology gets better, often to the customers’ benefit. We really need to know how good of internet we have before we look for other answers. For those across Iowa who use Windstream, the number to see if they can upgrade their service is 800-345-3874.