The Schultz Perspective

The legislative season is through our second week. One strategy to handle a large number of bills is to move the easiest first. This week we moved Senate Joint Resolution 1 out of subcommittee. This is a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution. It reads:

“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

Iowa is one of only six states to not have a recognized protection of the right to keep and bear arms in its constitution. This fixes the oversight as well as modernizes the language from that used in the Constitution of the United States. Somehow, over the years many court decisions have ignored the “shall not be infringed” language of the original Second Amendment. The proposed Iowa amendment declares that attempts to regulate guns be reviewed under strict scrutiny. This is the highest standard of judicial review, and is how First Amendment cases are reviewed. I believe your right to keep and bear arms is equal to your right to free speech, assembly and religion. In fact, the Second Amendment guards the First Amendment. All rights should be considered under the same standard.