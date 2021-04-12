The Williams Weekly by Senator Craig Williams

The thirteenth week of the 89th legislative session saw considerable floor debate on bills including expanding broadband service in the state, protecting constitutional rights, cutting property taxes, and giving parents more control over their children’s education. In total, 36 bills and 2 resolutions passed through the Senate, most of which have already passed through the House and are, therefore, on their way to the Governor for signing.
With unanimous support
31 bills and one resolution passed through the Senate this week with unanimous support of both parties. All of these bills have a “House File” number denoting they had already passed through the House.
Bills included:
HF196-expanding the health care professional recruitment program
HF233-regarding disclosure of sexually explicit images
HF236-relating to life insurance company reinvestments
HF284-relating to licensure as a professional engineer
HF315-relating to programs for at-risk children
HF317-relating to education funding for children living in certain facilities
HF361-relating to the appointment of a guardian ad litem
HF380-requiring distracted driving education in driver’s education
HF388-relating to the child development coordinating council
HF390-relating to fluoridation in a public water supply
HF424-relating to the forfeiture of bail
HF426-relating to an automated tracking system involving sexual abuse evidence
HF428-relating to national armory board leases, military justice, criminal justice reporting, and scholarship and loan repayment programs
HF433-relating to court reporters
HF435-relating to emergency contact information for use by the DOT and law enforcement
HF452-relating to human trafficking
HF491-relating to the sale or lease of real estate by regulatory agency officials
HF514-relating to pharmacy
HF546-relating to architectural licensure
HF556-providing for termination of ag equipment dealerships
HF583-relating to private flood insurance
HF603-establishing the sexual assault forensic examiner program
HF605-relating to supplementary weighting for limited-English-proficient students
HF699-relating to non-substantive Code corrections
HF719-relating to standards for insurance data security
HF739-relating to statutory Code corrections
HF744-providing for first amendment rights at schools
HF746-relating to the statute of limitations for recovery from a licensed veterinarian
HF747-relating to hunting game birds on a preserve
HF805-relating to the services provided by the Iowa telecommunications and technology commission
HF848-relating to broadband service
HJR10-authorizing the sale of merchandise at a toy benefit for Iowa children
If you’re considering posting explicit images of your ex on the internet, the passage of HF233 might cost you ten grand, attorney’s fees, court costs and other relief as well.
Interstates 80 and 35 bring great value to Iowa. Believe it or not, they also bring human trafficking. HF452 attempts to punish those caught facilitating human trafficking in Iowa.
HF719 is the second bill I have run to the finish line. It establishes data security standards for insurance companies based on language from the National Associations of Insurance Commissioners.
We are a step closer to high speed, broadband access across all of Iowa with the passage of HF848.
With bipartisan support
Three bills made it out of the Senate with bipartisan support including HF311-relating to game nights, HF775-concerning unauthorized entry or access and gathering of samples from animal operations, and HF558-establishing a minimum age for amusement ride attendants.
Iowa grows food for people around the world and food safety and security is paramount. If you have been in a hog confinement lately, you were probably required to “shower in” and “shower out” to protect the animals from the spread of disease. In their quest to prove that animals are mistreated, sometimes activists break in to farms to gather evidence or set up surveillance. It’s unlikely they’ll shower in or take appropriate precautions to protect the animals. In addition to possible charges for breaking and entering, HF775 makes unauthorized sampling in agriculture an aggravated misdemeanor. A second offense would become a class D felony.
Along party lines
Two bills and a joint resolution passed through the Senate along party lines this week, including HJR5-proposing an amendment to the Iowa Constitution, HF228-relating to voluntary diversity plans under the state’s open enrollment law, and SF587-relating to mental health funding, school district funding, and commercial and industrial property tax replacement payments.
A few years ago, five unelected judges found something in Iowa’s Constitution that no other court or legislative body has found in the Constitution’s 160 plus year history: that abortion is a fundamental right. You can read the Iowa Constitution back and forth and upside down and you won’t find it. A Constitutional Amendment has been proposed which, if passed, will be put on the ballot for voters to decide. HJR5 says, “To defend the dignity of all human life, and to protect mothers and unborn children from efforts to expand abortion even to the day of birth, we the people of the State of Iowa declare that this Constitution shall not be construed to recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or to require the public funding of abortion.” Note that this language neither outlaws nor provides for abortion. All it does is clarify that what the judges said was there, is not.
In addition to removing mental health from property taxes that I wrote about last week, SF587 also removes the income tax triggers in the 2018 tax bill and adds to the Iowa Elderly and Disabled Tax credit. The expanded elderly and disabled program will allow a 70 plus year old homeowner having a household income of less than 250% of the federal poverty level (currently about $32K for a single person or about $43.5K for two persons) to essentially have their property taxes frozen.
PERL, the Public Education and Recreation Tax Levy, is eliminated in SF587. PERL is used by schools for things such as new playground equipment, before and after school programs, and summer school programs. The Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) program can be used for the same thing making PERL duplicative and unnecessary.