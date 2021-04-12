The Williams Weekly by Senator Craig Williams

A few years ago, five unelected judges found something in Iowa’s Constitution that no other court or legislative body has found in the Constitution’s 160 plus year history: that abortion is a fundamental right. You can read the Iowa Constitution back and forth and upside down and you won’t find it. A Constitutional Amendment has been proposed which, if passed, will be put on the ballot for voters to decide. HJR5 says, “To defend the dignity of all human life, and to protect mothers and unborn children from efforts to expand abortion even to the day of birth, we the people of the State of Iowa declare that this Constitution shall not be construed to recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or to require the public funding of abortion.” Note that this language neither outlaws nor provides for abortion. All it does is clarify that what the judges said was there, is not.