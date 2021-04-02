The Williams Weekly

HF260 relating to the number of children receiving child care at any one time in a child care home also passed with one lone Democrat, Senator Bisignano, voting in favor. HF260 would allow a home daycare which is currently limited to five children, a sixth child as long as at least one of those children are school aged.

Along party lines

Only two bills passed through the Senate this week along party lines, HF555 prohibiting counties and cities from regulating the sale of natural gas and propane; and SF81 relating to a pilot program to allow Medicaid members to participate in direct primary care agreements.

HF555 caught the attention of municipalities across the state and definitely in this district. The intent is quite simple: to disallow cities from outlawing natural gas and propane. While no city I’m aware of had actually done this yet, it’s an issue that has been brewing. As well-intentioned as it was, in its original form HF555 had a number of unintended consequences regarding franchise fees and local control issues. Hats off to the House side which worked very hard on correcting the issues. I believe this version is, while not perfect, substantially better than the original.

Mental health and property taxes