The Williams Weekly

This week was the 12th week of the legislative session. In order to be considered this year, policy bills needed to be out of their original chamber and through committee in the second chamber. As such, the Senate spent time this week looking at policy bills sent to us from the House.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Iowa’s economy grew faster in the last few months of 2020 than many of our neighboring states at 6.3 percent. This, along with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, is great news for Iowa. It also demonstrates why pro-growth policies are important – they help grow our economy, open up jobs so people can work, and ensure we are prepared when difficult times hit. We will continue advocating for pro-growth policies at the Capitol and make this state the best for living, working and raising a family.
Iowa ranks eighth in the country for per capita Covid vaccination administration, as of April 2. As for our border states, South Dakota ranks second, Nebraska 14th, Minnesota 16th, Illinois 32nd and Missouri 42nd.
With unanimous support
A joint resolution and nine bills passed in the Senate this week with the unanimous support of both parties.
- SJR9 A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa relating to the qualifications of electors
- SF55 relating to carbon monoxide protection
- SF496 prohibiting noncompete agreements with low-wage employees
- SF547 relating to applicant priority under the teach Iowa scholar program
- HF685 relating to orthodontia services
- HF561 relating to the perfection of mechanics’ liens
- HF382 authorizing DOT special permits for transportation of relief supplies that exceed statutory weight limits during a national emergency
- HF552 relating to using a dog to track a wounded deer
- HF280 authorizing renewal of certain valid CDL licenses without additional examination
- HF654 relating to lighting devices on snow plows and authorized emergency vehicles.
I’ve had non-compete agreements before, but not when I worked at a grocery store making $3 an hour. The story floating around was that a major burger joint wanted to prevent their staff from going across the street to their competitor for an increase in wages, bringing with them, perhaps, the ingredients of the secret sauce. It doesn’t matter if that story is accurate or not. People making under $14.50/hour should not be precluded from getting a better job. SF496 protects those employees from noncompete agreement restrictions.
With bipartisan support
Three bills passed this week with bipartisan support. It was close to unanimous with only one Democrat, Senator Bisignano, voting against.
The passage of SF517 would provide Senate pages, like Aleah Casebeer of Carroll, .5 credits towards high school graduation.
SF333 relating to lights used on authorized emergency vehicles and liability issues was the opposite with Senator Bisignano the lone Democrat voting in favor. This bill allows emergency vehicles to display lights in local parades (who knew that was illegal?), as well as allowing trained operators of emergency vehicles to exceed speed limits reasonably and grants immunity from liability to the driver so long as that driver was not acting recklessly. Senator Boulton from Polk spoke passionately against this bill, but Senator Koelker of Dubuque noted that the exact same bill, with the minor inclusion of “emergency management vehicle” passed in 2019 with unanimous support.
HF260 relating to the number of children receiving child care at any one time in a child care home also passed with one lone Democrat, Senator Bisignano, voting in favor. HF260 would allow a home daycare which is currently limited to five children, a sixth child as long as at least one of those children are school aged.
Along party lines
Only two bills passed through the Senate this week along party lines, HF555 prohibiting counties and cities from regulating the sale of natural gas and propane; and SF81 relating to a pilot program to allow Medicaid members to participate in direct primary care agreements.
HF555 caught the attention of municipalities across the state and definitely in this district. The intent is quite simple: to disallow cities from outlawing natural gas and propane. While no city I’m aware of had actually done this yet, it’s an issue that has been brewing. As well-intentioned as it was, in its original form HF555 had a number of unintended consequences regarding franchise fees and local control issues. Hats off to the House side which worked very hard on correcting the issues. I believe this version is, while not perfect, substantially better than the original.
Mental health and property taxes
Iowa is one of only six states that place the burden of mental health costs on property taxpayers and the costs just keep going up. In spite of the pandemic, Iowa has a robust economy and, thanks to good financial practices, a healthy state budget. It’s time to remove the burden of mental health from property.
Property tax increases are especially difficult for seniors on fixed incomes. High property taxes are an added hurdle for those working toward the American Dream of home ownership. While they don’t directly receive or pay a property tax bill, property taxes are built into the monthly rent for those who rent a home or apartment. Permanent, reliable tax relief is a positive, pro-growth solution for Iowa.
SF587 eliminates the property tax levy on mental health and shifts funding to the state. Over $100 million in reduced property taxes will be realized by Iowans. This bill does not change how local mental health care is managed. It simply changes how it is being paid. This bill is 37 pages long with a number of moving parts related to tax exemptions on forestry, commercial and industrial property tax replacement payments, increasing school foundation percentage, and making changes to the PERL levy.
I am the vice chair of the Government Oversight Committee, and also serve on the Appropriations, Commerce, and Local Government Committees. Additionally, I serve on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
Mailing address:
Craig Williams
1007 E Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50319-1001