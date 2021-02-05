The Williams Weekly

This is important because school funding for education is largely connected to the number of students enrolled in each school district the prior year. A traditional increase in state aid could leave some districts with a decrease in funding for next year and possibly create a disastrous impact on their budgets.

To address this, SSB 1159 provides a one-time increase of $65 per pupil, totaling $29.4 million, to those school districts that followed state law as passed last year and this year regarding in-person instruction. My understanding is that all schools in Senate District 6, including Audubon, Carroll, Sac, Buena Vista and eastern Crawford counties, qualify for this funding.

SSB 1159 also allocates nearly $10 million to address per pupil and transportation inequities. The school funding formula is very complex and some school districts are given more money per pupil than other districts. In addition, many rural districts incur higher per-pupil transportation costs. This bill continues to close these gaps.

Next week