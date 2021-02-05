The Williams Weekly

by Sen. Craig Williams (R-Manning), District 6
The fourth week of the 89th legislative session has come to an end. Fortunately, the Iowa Senate debated bills on Wednesday as Thursday’s weather was not very cooperative.
With bipartisan support
All 10 bills debated this week passed with bipartisan support, and eight of those were passed unanimously.
The only bill to face any resistance was SF185 – Repeal of the Missouri River Preservation and Land Use Authority. This is an authority that was created over 20 years ago but has never been funded or exercised. Its original purpose is already covered by other authorities making its existence superfluous. SF185 passed 35-11.
Minors driving for farm work
One of the bills that passed with unanimous support was SF231, allowing a person holding a special minor’s driver’s license who resides on a farm or is working on a farm in Iowa to operate a two-axle motor vehicle between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. to help with farm work. Currently, these teenagers can drive a tractor between farms but they can’t drive a pickup. SF231 makes a common-sense update to the law.
Farming operations are vital to our state’s economy and, hopefully, this legislation will help rural Iowa farmers and their families.
Broadband across Iowa
33 Iowa counties are considered “internet deserts,” contributing to Iowa’s underwhelming rank as the 48th worst state for internet speed and access. 2020 put a spotlight on this when work, school and even doctor’s appointments were moved online.
SSB 1089 would amend the broadband facility expansion grant program. Gov. Reynolds has set a goal to ensure every Iowan has access to 100MB upload and 100MB download speeds by 2025, and has requested significant dollars to make it happen. This is extremely important, particularly to rural Iowa.
I’ve been assigned a front row seat on the Commerce Subcommittee studying this bill and am enjoying my part in making this a reality for all Iowans.
K-12 school funding
SSB 1159 was just introduced on Wednesday and assigned to subcommittee on Thursday. I know this because, although I’m not on the Education Committee, my email has again lit up with opinions about this bill. I have read it, but I am still studying the implications.
2020 saw a reduction in K-12 enrollment, likely due to COVID. Some families chose to keep their children home, perhaps due to health concerns or the inconsistency and uncertainty of the district school schedule. Regardless of reason, Iowa public schools lost about 6,000 students.
This is important because school funding for education is largely connected to the number of students enrolled in each school district the prior year. A traditional increase in state aid could leave some districts with a decrease in funding for next year and possibly create a disastrous impact on their budgets.
To address this, SSB 1159 provides a one-time increase of $65 per pupil, totaling $29.4 million, to those school districts that followed state law as passed last year and this year regarding in-person instruction. My understanding is that all schools in Senate District 6, including Audubon, Carroll, Sac, Buena Vista and eastern Crawford counties, qualify for this funding.
SSB 1159 also allocates nearly $10 million to address per pupil and transportation inequities. The school funding formula is very complex and some school districts are given more money per pupil than other districts. In addition, many rural districts incur higher per-pupil transportation costs. This bill continues to close these gaps.
Next week
I will be spending more time on the bottle bill and do my part to ensure that can isn’t kicked down the road again. Senate District 6 is fortunate to have redemption centers available for our empty bottles and cans. Many redemption centers have gone out of business due to the abysmal economics of a 42-year-old law.
Additionally, I’ll continue working on broadband access and a number of other important but less exciting bills.
I am the vice chair of the Government Oversight Committee, and also serve on the Appropriations, Commerce, and Local Government Committees. Additionally, I serve on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
