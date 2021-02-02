The Williams Weekly

The third week of the legislative session included the first floor debate of the year. I’m not on the Education Committee, but I took an extensive interest in the two education bills debated Thursday.
Back to School
There are over 300 school districts in Iowa. All but 15 already offer students 100% in-classroom education. The CDC recommends we get kids back to school as quickly as possible which, clearly, most districts have already done. Many students suffer when they’re not in the classroom. With the passage of SF160, parents now have an option to send kids to school, or continue education from home which is particularly valuable for kids with families who are susceptible to COVID-19. A push back from those opposed to this legislation is “local control.” It doesn’t get more local than mom and dad.
Improving Education Options for Iowa Students
Over the last four years the Iowa Senate has allocated over $300 million in new funding for K-12 schools. Current plans, subject to legislation, are to again increase public funding for K-12 education. The only time money has been taken away from K-12 schools over the last 15 years is when Democrats overpromised on education funding and failed to keep that promise to the tune of nearly $400 million over the span of four years.
Iowa schools have a strong history of success. We are both constitutionally and morally obligated to educate our kids. However, some schools are failing to live up to that obligation. One measure of a failing school is when 1 out of 3 students does not graduate. SF159 addresses failing schools and generated right at 1,000 emails to my inbox both for and against.
Iowa has open enrollment that allows most students to choose another school if their local school does not meet their needs. However, some school districts have blocked open enrollment requests. One egregious example is a Des Moines high school girl who was, allegedly, raped by a classmate who continues to follow her in the hallways. She requested and was denied open enrollment. Nothing can fix the damage done to this young lady, but this bill does open a path for her to get away from her attacker.
The vast majority of Iowa schools are performing well above the criteria established to define a failing school. However, 34 schools in 19 school districts are determined to be failing by a standard of either the state or federal government. All 34 were listed as failing in 2018 and again in 2019. All 34 schools were provided additional federal assistance dollars and programs to correct their situation. 10,700 Iowa kids attend these schools.
In addition to correcting open enrollment issues, this bill provides an optional scholarship program for those students in a failing school to attend a private school of their choice. That private school cannot be a home school or other unaccredited program. There is no additional cost to Iowa taxpayers.
Private schools save Iowa taxpayers $235 million in state funds annually by my calculations. The families receive a $250 textbook credit on their taxes. This bill increases that credit to $1,000 which is less than 20% of what the state would pay for them in a public school.
When I ran for the Senate, I made no qualms about being in this for kids and the taxpayers. We owe our kids the best education possible and we owe the taxpayers the best return on investment possible.
The 34 schools can be found here: https://www.iaschoolperformance.gov/ECP/StateDistrictSchool/Comprehensive?y=2019#ESSASupportlist
Protecting Our Second Amendment Rights
SJR7 is a bill for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to bear arms in our state. Iowa is one of only a handful of states without a guaranteed firearm rights in its constitution. This bill seeks to add the language, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
“Strict scrutiny,” may not sound like much, but to a court, it has great meaning. This ensures any proposed infringements to this right would be reviewed under the highest standard of judicial review. Without “strict scrutiny” the addition to the Constitution is rather meaningless.
Constitutional amendments need to be passed by two General Assemblies before going to vote by the people of Iowa. This amendment was passed in the last General Assembly and this General Assembly and will be on the ballot in 2022 for Iowans to vote on its addition to the Constitution.
School Board Members Stepping Up
State law does not allow a school board member to receive compensation in excess of $6K for employment as a substitute teacher, a food service worker, or a school bus driver for the school corporation. That law obviously did not contemplate the impacts of a pandemic which saw a number of board members fill those roles when needed. SF130 corrects that for the 2020-21 school year. We are all thankful for these people stepping up when their schools needed them.
Primary Care Loan Repayment Changes
SF129 made several changes to the Iowa Primary Care Loan Repayment Program, including allowing OB/GYNs to participate, ensuring flexibility for part-time physician practice, allowing for practice site flexibility to expand psychiatric access and establishing true geographic standards. This bill has a number of benefits for our state.
