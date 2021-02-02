The Williams Weekly

The third week of the legislative session included the first floor debate of the year. I’m not on the Education Committee, but I took an extensive interest in the two education bills debated Thursday.

Back to School

There are over 300 school districts in Iowa. All but 15 already offer students 100% in-classroom education. The CDC recommends we get kids back to school as quickly as possible which, clearly, most districts have already done. Many students suffer when they’re not in the classroom. With the passage of SF160, parents now have an option to send kids to school, or continue education from home which is particularly valuable for kids with families who are susceptible to COVID-19. A push back from those opposed to this legislation is “local control.” It doesn’t get more local than mom and dad.

Improving Education Options for Iowa Students

Over the last four years the Iowa Senate has allocated over $300 million in new funding for K-12 schools. Current plans, subject to legislation, are to again increase public funding for K-12 education. The only time money has been taken away from K-12 schools over the last 15 years is when Democrats overpromised on education funding and failed to keep that promise to the tune of nearly $400 million over the span of four years.