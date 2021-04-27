The Williams Weekly

I’m not a hunter. I have nothing against it other than I don’t like sitting in a tree in the cold for hours on end. Each season, an Iowa commission determines how many deer tags they will offer to hunters to keep the population under control in an area. When tags don’t get sold, the deer population can increase. SF581 would allow an additional January antlerless deer hunting season for the otherwise unsold tags. In addition, a study is ordered from the DNR with input from ISU, the Division of Insurance, the DOT and the Department of Commerce, every three years regarding size and the environmental impact of the deer population by county. The bill also makes changes to fines for out of season possession of antlerless deer.