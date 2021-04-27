The Williams Weekly

Last week marks number 15 in the typical 16 week legislative session. Whether or not the session ends this week is dependent upon the budget progress made by the House and Senate leadership.
Continued progress was made on appointments to boards and commissions from the governor. On Wednesday, the Senate confirmed more than 60 appointments “en bloc” (at the same time). Included in that list were Carroll County Auditor Kourtney Irlbeck, appointed to the County Finance Committee; and Angela Lensch, of Glidden, who is the academic manager at the Denison Job Corps Center, appointed to the Early Childhood Iowa State Board.
With unanimous support
Eighteen bills passed in the Senate last week with unanimous support including the following.
- HF282 relating to abuse of a human corpse
- HF304 relating to personal delivery devices
- HF314 relating to government leases and real property acquisitions
- HF391 relating to controlled substances
- HF429 relating to the Iowa lottery authority
- HF527 relating to the authority of county boards of supervisors to implement the county land record information system
- HF588 creating a Hoover presidential library tax credit
- HF654 relating to lighting devices and other equipment on snow plows and emergency vehicles
- HF675 relating to establishing standards for substitute teacher authorizations
- HF709 relating to pretrial contact between a minor and a defendant
- HF765 relating to providing certain local government notices to persons by electronic means
- HF770 relating to licensure renewal by the board of educational examiners
- HF793 relating to credit for physical education
- HF821 creating a civil action relating to reporting of false information to law enforcement
- HF835 relating to trusts for persons with disabilities
- HF839 relating to the financial exploitation of designated eligible adults
- HF855 relating to access to a copy of an original birth certificate by an adoptee
- SF532 providing for statements of professional recognition for licensed behavior analysts and mental health professionals
It's already illegal to abuse a human corpse for the purposes of concealing a crime. HF282 moves the penalty up from a class “D” felony to a class “C” felony punishable by up to ten years in prison in addition to financial penalties.
If you are a techno-geek, HF304 might interest you. This bill sets up rules of the road for future robotic deliveries from FedEx, Amazon and others.
HF391 adds 14 new drugs into the schedule I, opiates category and 23 substances were added to the schedule I, hallucinogenic substances category.
It is hard to imagine an abused child having to sit in the same room with his or her abuser while being interrogated regarding the crime(s). HF709 would allow the minor to be interviewed while the defendant remains in a separate room watching under closed circuit.
If you are an adult born in Iowa who was adopted, HF855 may allow access to a non-certified copy of your original birth certificate. Your biological parent information will likely be redacted, but there may be some biological, medical history available to you that was not previously available.
With bipartisan support
Two bills passed this week with bipartisan support including HF785, relating to amusement concessions, and HF766, relating to the delivery of alcoholic beverages by retailers.
Many restaurants are delivering these days. But what happens when the food order is accompanied with alcoholic beverages? HF766 clarifies who’s responsible and allows subcontracted third party delivery with a written contract between the parties.
Along party lines
Just one bill passed through the Senate this week along party lines; SF581 relating to deer population management.
I’m not a hunter. I have nothing against it other than I don’t like sitting in a tree in the cold for hours on end. Each season, an Iowa commission determines how many deer tags they will offer to hunters to keep the population under control in an area. When tags don’t get sold, the deer population can increase. SF581 would allow an additional January antlerless deer hunting season for the otherwise unsold tags. In addition, a study is ordered from the DNR with input from ISU, the Division of Insurance, the DOT and the Department of Commerce, every three years regarding size and the environmental impact of the deer population by county. The bill also makes changes to fines for out of season possession of antlerless deer.
Appropriations
SSB1267 is the Health and Human Services budget passed through Appropriations. It appropriates $2.03 billion from the general fund, providing an increase of over $36 million for healthcare funding. When including Senate File 587, which provides a sustainable and predictable source of funding for mental health, that increase in healthcare funding jumps up to over $96 million.
This same bill includes another important policy, crucial to ensuring public assistance programs are there for those who need them most. In 2019, Iowa was fined nearly $2 million by the federal government for providing SNAP (food stamps) benefits to persons who were not eligible to receive them. Whether it’s SNAP or some other program, giving benefits to people who are ineligible reduces the amount available for those truly in need and is an inappropriate use of tax-payer money.
Using data and modern technology is a common-sense solution to improving the allocation of public assistance. A third-party entity can verify the income, assets, residency, citizenship and other information currently required of people requesting welfare. These organizations perform this real-time function accurately millions of times a day for financial transactions across the country. If a red flag arises through this process, staff at the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) will investigate and make a final determination if the person applying or receiving welfare is doing so legitimately.
Applicants meeting eligibility requirements for welfare will have no issues receiving public assistance. No private company is removing anyone in Iowa from public assistance.
I am the vice chair of the Government Oversight Committee, and also serve on the Appropriations, Commerce, and Local Government Committees. Additionally, I serve on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.