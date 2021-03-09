The Williams Weekly

Funnel Week
The eighth week of this year’s session was “funnel week;” the first legislative deadline of the year. All Senate policy bills must have passed through committee in order to be considered for the rest of the year.
Because it was funnel week, subcommittees and committees worked to move bills through the process, and no bills were debated before the full Senate.
Big tech censorship
One of the bills that passed out of committee was Senate File 402 regarding special tax breaks for big tech. Social media has become a place for billions of users globally to voice their opinions and thoughts and has become the modern-day public square. Recently, many people have become concerned about those big tech companies censoring diverse points of view. This bill stops tax breaks or other financial incentives from Iowa taxpayers to large social media companies if they censor protected speech of Iowans.
Back the Blue
Law enforcement officers are critical to ensuring the safety of all Iowans, and they deserve our protection, too. SF497 raises the penalty for those who assault a law enforcement officer, increases penalties or adds levels for certain disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly, and riot crimes, and also defines the act of damaging any publicly owned property, including a monument or statue, to be criminal mischief in the 2nd degree. The bill ensures a person arrested for criminal mischief in the 2nd degree, rioting, unlawful assembly, or disorderly conduct shall be held for at least 24 hours. This bill does not punish protesters and does not infringe on the First Amendment. It only punishes those who have committed a crime and protects those dedicating their lives to serving their community.
The United States Supreme Court has determined a standard for “qualified immunity” for law enforcement officers. Qualified immunity is not blanket protection for illegal activity. Rather it ensures our law enforcement professionals are not being harassed or distracted, or second-guessed in their actions and concerned about being sued. Senate File 476 aligns Iowa with that qualified immunity standard. It amends the Peace Officer, Public Safety, and Emergency Personnel Bill of Rights to allow an officer who suffered from a person knowingly filing a false complaint to bring a private cause of action and pursue civil remedies. Additionally, it gives law enforcement officers the ability to have their name redacted from documents available for public access online.
Constitutional Carry for Iowans
SSB1232 makes a number of changes to Iowa’s gun laws, the most important of which is removing the requirement for Iowans to obtain a permit to carry firearms. Eighteen other states currently have similar laws including the bordering states of South Dakota and Missouri. Felons will still not be able to acquire or possess weapons in Iowa nor will those with certain court orders prohibiting their possession of a firearm.
The bill requires a buyer of a firearm to have either a permit to acquire, or a permit to carry, or complete a satisfactory national instant criminal background check. It creates the crime of carrying firearms on school grounds, making it a class “D” felony. Additionally, the bill allows EMS personnel to acquire a professional permit to carry if they are attached to a law enforcement tactical team, requiring law enforcement-level training and certification.
I’ve spoken to a number of law enforcement officials whose opinions I greatly respect and they are in favor of this legislation.
Taxes
Not subject to funnel week are bills concerning taxes including tax reductions. More work remains on taxes and as the end of the legislative session nears, the pace of those discussions will quicken.
This week
Unlike week eight, week nine should consist of multiple days of debate on a considerable number of bills. At the time of this writing, Monday afternoon, Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning are scheduled for Senate floor debate.
I am the vice chair of the Government Oversight Committee, and also serve on the Appropriations, Commerce, and Local Government Committees. Additionally, I serve on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
