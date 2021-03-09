The Williams Weekly

Funnel Week

The eighth week of this year’s session was “funnel week;” the first legislative deadline of the year. All Senate policy bills must have passed through committee in order to be considered for the rest of the year.

Because it was funnel week, subcommittees and committees worked to move bills through the process, and no bills were debated before the full Senate.

Big tech censorship

One of the bills that passed out of committee was Senate File 402 regarding special tax breaks for big tech. Social media has become a place for billions of users globally to voice their opinions and thoughts and has become the modern-day public square. Recently, many people have become concerned about those big tech companies censoring diverse points of view. This bill stops tax breaks or other financial incentives from Iowa taxpayers to large social media companies if they censor protected speech of Iowans.

Back the Blue