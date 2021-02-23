The Williams Weekly

Last week was the sixth week of the 2021 legislative session.
Unanimous support
Ten bills passed through the Senate without opposition.
SF 285 deals with suspension of student participation in the all Iowa opportunity scholarship program.
SF 315 removes some reporting requirements for Iowa Department of Administrative Services.
SF 343 provides access to confidential records by parole board and department of corrections.
SF 354 addresses continuing education requirements.
SF 363 regulates certain tobacco related products.
SF 364 deals with deductions related to the Paycheck Protection Program for fiscal year filers.
SF 366 deals with state taxes and collections.
HF 386 strikes reporting requirements for school organizations that are non-profit.
HF 231 provides special sentencing for sexual abuse committed during a burglary.
HF 308 addresses eligibility requirements for students under the senior year plus program.
SF 363 attracted my attention. Across Iowa, truck stops, stores and gas stations, some of which are located across from schools, sell glass pipes. While the evidence suggests these pipes are predominantly used for drug abuse, resellers claim they are used for tobacco. Like tobacco, then, SF 363 requires permits and establishes access requirements and significant penalties for violation.
Defrauding a drug test
Apparently, you can buy synthetic urine at truck stops and stores across Iowa. It is often used to pass a drug test a person would otherwise fail. Employers test employees for drug use especially when the safety of the public or other employees might be in jeopardy from an employee who is under the influence. Imagine the pilot of your plane being high on meth at takeoff, but passed the drug test through this fraud. Imagine the driver of the semi in front of you pulling gasoline passed his drug test with synthetic urine. HF 283 makes defrauding a drug test a criminal act with penalties. It passed 32-16 with Sen. Kinney the lone Democrat to vote in favor. I listened to the debate and still can’t comprehend why this would not pass unanimously. No one grabs the bottle of fake urine by mistake.
Regulating rental housing
The U.S. Housing and Urban Development provides some citizens with vouchers for rent payments with strings attached for the landlord. There is not a federal mandate requiring landlords to accept the vouchers or rent to tenants who utilize the vouchers. However, three cities in Iowa have enacted ordinances forcing landlords to accept them. SF 252 negates such ordinances across the state. It passed on party lines 31-18.
School Supplemental State Aid
The Senate passes their legislation and the House passes theirs. But nothing reaches the governor’s desk until both House and Senate agree. SF 269 is that consensus. It establishes “allowable growth” at 2.4% for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021. The original Senate bill called for an additional $170 per pupil over and above the 2020 funding. With amendment, this bill adds another $9 to that for a total of $179 per child over and above prior year funding. This amounts to an additional $49.4 million in K-12 funding for 2021. There is an additional bill coming to address issues with preschool dollars and budget guarantees. SF 269 passed along party lines 31-18.
Updating Iowa’s Bottle Bill
The bottle bill hasn’t changed a semicolon since the Carter administration. Redemption centers received $.01/container in 1979 and still receive that same $.01, but inflation makes that $.01 from 1979 equate to about ¼ of a cent today. At one time, there were well over 200 independent redemption centers in addition to grocery stores where we could bring cans and bottles to get our nickel back. That 200 redemption centers has dropped to about 50 today and gas stations and grocery stores refuse to take them in violation of state law. Consumers have the same economics. That five-cent deposit in 1979 is worth a little more than a penny today. Tack on the inconvenience brought about by fewer redemption locations and it’s no wonder redemption is somewhere under 65% today. Left unchanged, Iowa is on a path of continuing to charge a deposit for something consumers have no place to redeem. There are three bills in the Senate and more than that in the House under consideration. Everyone seems to have an opinion on what changes should take place and none agree. Perhaps that’s why it hasn’t been updated in 42 years.
Reducing Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in Iowa Welfare Administration
The Commerce Committee, which I am a member of, this week advanced SF 389 to address fraud in Iowa’s public assistance programs. In 2019 Iowa was fined approximately $2 million by the USDA for a nearly 10% error rate in the administration of SNAP benefits. Iowa’s error rate was nearly double the national average. In 2018 alone, Iowa DHS errors cost U.S. taxpayers $40 million and siphoned resources from those who actually need it.
The current process used for identifying welfare program eligibility is outdated and demonstrably error prone. SF 389 provides Iowa DHS access to the abundance of consumer data readily available from federally regulated companies to confirm in real time if someone applying for public assistance is doing so properly. These organizations can check the assets, employment, residency and citizenship in a matter of moments ensuring eligibility for public assistance.
Rooting out waste, fraud and abuse in order to protect taxpayer dollars is a key role of the Legislature. More accurate administration of welfare benefits in Iowa will save taxpayers from being cheated by fraudsters and also protects against future penalties from the federal government for not administering the program as carefully as necessary.
Election Reform Bill
It should be easy to vote, but hard to cheat in elections. Over the last four years, changes have been made to improve the reliability and security of our elections like requiring voter identification at the polls, and a similar requirement for requesting an absentee ballot. Each time, accusations of voter suppression arise, but each time, the result has been an increase in voter turnout. If the goal is voter suppression, Iowa’s Legislature is particularly bad at it.
In 2020 a few county auditors (none in this district) attempted to violate Iowa law and circumvent the security measures implemented on Iowa absentee ballot request forms. In response, the Iowa Senate advanced SSB1199 this week to improve the administration of elections and ensure one set of consistent and fair election laws are in place across the state regardless of if the county is urban or rural, Republican or Democrat.
This bill also prohibits the practice of ballot harvesting. Ballot harvesting typically involves third parties collecting absentee ballots from voters for delivery to the auditor. Some of these harvested ballots never make it to their destination. Postage is paid on all absentee ballots and caregivers and members of the same household are still able to help deliver a ballot on behalf of those who cannot do it for themselves.
Iowans deserve to have confidence in the results of our elections. SSB 1199 continues to improve Iowa’s election law in an effort to bolster the confidence of Iowans in the electoral process. It should be easy to vote but hard to cheat.