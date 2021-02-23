The Williams Weekly

The Senate passes their legislation and the House passes theirs. But nothing reaches the governor’s desk until both House and Senate agree. SF 269 is that consensus. It establishes “allowable growth” at 2.4% for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021. The original Senate bill called for an additional $170 per pupil over and above the 2020 funding. With amendment, this bill adds another $9 to that for a total of $179 per child over and above prior year funding. This amounts to an additional $49.4 million in K-12 funding for 2021. There is an additional bill coming to address issues with preschool dollars and budget guarantees. SF 269 passed along party lines 31-18.

The bottle bill hasn’t changed a semicolon since the Carter administration. Redemption centers received $.01/container in 1979 and still receive that same $.01, but inflation makes that $.01 from 1979 equate to about ¼ of a cent today. At one time, there were well over 200 independent redemption centers in addition to grocery stores where we could bring cans and bottles to get our nickel back. That 200 redemption centers has dropped to about 50 today and gas stations and grocery stores refuse to take them in violation of state law. Consumers have the same economics. That five-cent deposit in 1979 is worth a little more than a penny today. Tack on the inconvenience brought about by fewer redemption locations and it’s no wonder redemption is somewhere under 65% today. Left unchanged, Iowa is on a path of continuing to charge a deposit for something consumers have no place to redeem. There are three bills in the Senate and more than that in the House under consideration. Everyone seems to have an opinion on what changes should take place and none agree. Perhaps that’s why it hasn’t been updated in 42 years.