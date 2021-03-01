The Williams Weekly

I want to express my appreciation to East Sac County Elementary School personnel for taking time out of their busy schedules to update me on some of the great things they are doing to ensure a positive educational experience for their students. I hear great things about their principal and we are all rooting for their continued success.
The seventh week of session was busier as many bills moved out of committee. This week is the first funnel week of this legislative session, meaning all Senate policy bills need to be out of Senate committees in order to be considered for the rest of the year. This deadline ensures we are focusing on the bills with enough support to advance through the process.
Unanimous support
Seven of 12 bills passed through the Senate without opposition.
SF261 allows college student aid to establish a non-profit organization
SF367 relates to financial transactions under consumer credit and criminal and juvenile justice
SF314 approves executive branch employee travel
SF289 relates to the powers and duties of boards of directors for area education agencies, school districts and others
SF307 relates to transportation of deceased individuals
SF387 deals with courses of study at Iowa law enforcement academies and veterans educational assistance benefits
HF418 relates to property tax levies, exemptions, classifications, assessment limitations and administration.
Two bills were not unanimous, but close.
SF353, which relates to drainage and levy districts, passed 46-2
SF265, which relates to parental discretion in retention of a student at grade level, passed 43-5.
Limiting Liability in Ag Tourism
Iowa is clearly an agriculture state and ag tourism is important to promote our economy. But farming carries with it some inherent dangers. SF356 seeks to limit liability of persons involved in ag tourism for incidents on the farm such as, for example, someone jumping into a bull pen or violating restricted areas. The bill passed on party lines 30-18.
Protecting taxpayers from fraud
Persons receiving public assistance should qualify for that assistance. Taxpayer dollars dedicated to benefits should go to those who truly need it. To most, that should seem reasonable and logical.
The current verification process is manually intensive, causing a significant and proven error rate. Modern technology can immediately verify the residency, income, assets, and citizenship of applicants required by federal and state law. SF389 allows Iowa’s DHS to take advantage of that technology, helping validate eligibility.
I was taken aback during debate, when some Democrats advocated for defrauding the federal government as if it were an economic development strategy. SF389 passed along party lines 30-18 and now moves to the House of Representatives for their consideration.
Securing election integrity
Over the past several years, Senate Republicans have secured Iowa election integrity by requiring, for example, a voter ID to vote and request an absentee ballot. With each improvement comes accusations of voter suppression, yet, in every election since these reforms began, Iowa has had record voter turnout.
In spite of the success of Iowa’s 2020 elections, vulnerabilities were found. SF413 seeks to resolve some of those vulnerabilities and standardize election law across the state and across every county. It changes the signature requirements of candidates seeking state and federal office to a uniform benchmark, brings our state more in line with the national average for early voting days and return deadlines, and standardizes the times polls close in Iowa instead of varying for different elections. Iowans will have three weeks to vote in an election, which provides time for informed voting and reduces voter remorse. The establishment of a drop box for ballots is now codified.
One section of the bill adds new penalties for auditors who refuse to follow the law, but will not punish auditors who simply make mistakes. Auditors found to be intentionally violating state law are subject a fine up to $10,000 from the Secretary of State and the county attorney will be notified to investigate possible election misconduct.
This legislation does not inhibit any voter from requesting and voting by absentee ballot. Iowans will still have all avenues to request an absentee ballot as they did in previous elections. Request forms can be found on the Secretary of State’s website, at the county auditor’s office, or even by mail if a campaign, organization or political party decides to send them out or if a voter requests one from their auditor.
SF413 continues the legislature’s work in bringing more integrity to elections in Iowa, ensuring it will always be easy for Iowans to vote, but hard to cheat. It passed along party lines 30-18.
This bill passed both the House and Senate and is, at the time of this writing, awaiting signature or veto from the Governor.
This Week
It is funnel week so no bills will be debated by the full Senate. Much work will be done in the subcommittees and committees.
I am the vice chair of the Government Oversight Committee, and also serve on the Appropriations, Commerce, and Local Government Committees. Additionally, I serve on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
