The Williams Weekly

I was taken aback during debate, when some Democrats advocated for defrauding the federal government as if it were an economic development strategy. SF389 passed along party lines 30-18 and now moves to the House of Representatives for their consideration.

Securing election integrity

Over the past several years, Senate Republicans have secured Iowa election integrity by requiring, for example, a voter ID to vote and request an absentee ballot. With each improvement comes accusations of voter suppression, yet, in every election since these reforms began, Iowa has had record voter turnout.

In spite of the success of Iowa’s 2020 elections, vulnerabilities were found. SF413 seeks to resolve some of those vulnerabilities and standardize election law across the state and across every county. It changes the signature requirements of candidates seeking state and federal office to a uniform benchmark, brings our state more in line with the national average for early voting days and return deadlines, and standardizes the times polls close in Iowa instead of varying for different elections. Iowans will have three weeks to vote in an election, which provides time for informed voting and reduces voter remorse. The establishment of a drop box for ballots is now codified.