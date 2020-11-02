Record voter registration in Iowa

Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Monday that a record number of Iowans are registered to vote. The number of active registered voters stands at 2,095,581. The previous high came in the months following the 2016 general election.

“Iowa is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation,” Pate said. “I’m glad to see so many people engaged in the process heading into Tuesday’s general election.”

More than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is registered to vote.

“It has never been easier to register to vote in Iowa, whether it’s online, through the mail or at the polls on Election Day,” Secretary Pate added. “I want every eligible Iowan to be a voter.”

The current statewide active voter registration totals breakdown as follows.

Democratic: 699,001

Republican: 719,591

No Party: 659,488

Other 17,501

TOTAL: 2,095,581