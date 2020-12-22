U.S. Justice Department alleges conditions at Iowa institution for individuals with disabilities violate the constitution

The Justice Department determined that there is reasonable cause to believe the conditions at Glenwood violate the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and that these violations are pursuant to a pattern or practice of resistance to the full enjoyment of rights protected by the Fourteenth Amendment.

“Individuals with disabilities are not human guinea pigs, and like all persons, they should never be subject to bizarre and deviant pseudo-medical ‘experiments’ that injure them. Human experimentation is the hallmark of sick totalitarian states and has no place in the United States of America. The U.S. Constitution protects the right of all persons in this free country who are in the care of the state to be reasonably free from harm or the risk of harm,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division. “We intend to work with the state to ensure that reforms are instituted at Glenwood so that these vulnerable individuals, who depend upon the state for their care, receive the care, support and treatment that they deserve and to which they are entitled.”