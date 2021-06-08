State Auditor says Firefighters Association can’t own Ridge Road tower

The county should work with the CCFFA and the county attorney to transfer the operation and management of the tower to the Crawford County 911 Service Board or to Crawford County as soon as possible, according to the report.

The report states that Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens identified $280,079 of disbursements related to the construction, equipment and maintenance of the Ridge Road tower project site from the 911 Fund towers and equipment account between July 1, 2015, and April 10, 2018.

“The county received $100,000 from the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Wireless 911 Carryover Funds, for the construction of the Ridge Road tower. The remaining tower costs of $180,079 were paid from the county’s 911 Fund,” Sand’s report states.

The grant application for the funds was submitted by Duane Zenk.

According to the report, the application “included a certification from the 911 Coordinator (Zenk) which stated, ‘As the Chair of the County 911 Service Board, I certify that this request for funds was made in accordance with Iowa Code Chapter 34A and that I [the 911 Coordinator] fully understand those laws, rules, and associated grant application guidelines’ and that 911 systems ‘are to be operated under governmental management and control for the public benefit.’