State Auditor says Firefighters Association can’t own Ridge Road tower

Potential conflict of interest with Zenk noted
According to a report released on Monday by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, Crawford County and the Crawford County 911 Service Board are not in compliance with Chapter 34A of the Code of Iowa and the requirements of the Wireless 911 Carryover Funds because a radio tower on Ridge Road is owned and operated by the Crawford County Firefighters Association (CCFFA).
The 320-foot tower was built in 2016 with funds that require it “to be operated under governmental management and control for the public benefit,” according to Sand.
CCFFA is a private nonprofit organization.
Sand said that CCFFA collected $49,367 of lease revenue for use of the Ridge Road tower from 2017 through 2020 and should return some of those funds.
“Based on the available records, CCFFA paid a total of $31,181 for utilities, property taxes and insurance related to the operations of the Ridge Road Tower. Because the tower is required to be operated and managed by the County, the $18,186 of lease revenue which was not used by CCFFA for the operations and maintenance of the tower should be remitted to the Crawford County 911 Service Board or the County,” the report states.
The majority of the report was presented in a letter to John Benson, chief of staff of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, which oversees the Iowa 911 system.
The county should work with the CCFFA and the county attorney to transfer the operation and management of the tower to the Crawford County 911 Service Board or to Crawford County as soon as possible, according to the report.
The report states that Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens identified $280,079 of disbursements related to the construction, equipment and maintenance of the Ridge Road tower project site from the 911 Fund towers and equipment account between July 1, 2015, and April 10, 2018.
“The county received $100,000 from the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Wireless 911 Carryover Funds, for the construction of the Ridge Road tower. The remaining tower costs of $180,079 were paid from the county’s 911 Fund,” Sand’s report states.
The grant application for the funds was submitted by Duane Zenk.
According to the report, the application “included a certification from the 911 Coordinator (Zenk) which stated, ‘As the Chair of the County 911 Service Board, I certify that this request for funds was made in accordance with Iowa Code Chapter 34A and that I [the 911 Coordinator] fully understand those laws, rules, and associated grant application guidelines’ and that 911 systems ‘are to be operated under governmental management and control for the public benefit.’
“Because Mr. Zenk certified on both the grant application and on the reimbursement request that (the) grant request was made in accordance with Chapter 34A of the Code of Iowa and that he fully understood the laws, rules and associated grant applications guidelines, he would have been aware the Ridge Road Tower was to be operated and managed by a governmental entity, i.e., the county. In addition, as a member of CCFFA he would have had the opportunity to inform the CCFFA the Ridge Road Tower was to be operated and managed by a governmental entity…”
911 funds are generated from County 911 surcharges from utilities, quarterly surcharge payments from the State of Iowa, sign sales and other miscellaneous receipts, the report noted.
“The costs paid from the 911 fund included the construction of the tower, removal of the old tower, ongoing maintenance, landscape and site work,” according to Sand.
A generator and shelter, paid for by CCFFA, and labor donated by CCFFA members (deemed “not quantifiable” by a CCFFA official) were not included in the calculation of the construction and maintenance costs of the tower, according to the report.
CCFFA collected tower rent of $49,367 from the National Weather Service, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Tower Associates, Crawford County Secondary Roads and Schenkelberg Implement/Van Wall Equipment from 2017 through 2020.
Tower rental made up 81.6% of CCFFA receipts during the period, according to the report.
“… the net lease receipts of $18,186, which were earned on what should be either a 911 Service Board or County operated property, belong to the County,” the report states.
Sand also noted that the financial review conducted by his office did not constitute an audit under accepted accounting standards.
“Had we performed additional procedures, or had we performed an audit of financial statements of the County and/or CCFFA, other matters might have come to our attention that would have been reported to you,” the report stated.
(Tower funding concerns were first brought to the attention of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors in 2019 by Peggy Staley, a Charter Oak City Council member.
“It’s my opinion that you gave a tower away on Ridge Road,” Staley told the supervisors in October 2019.)
Sand’s report noted a problem in the relationship between the county, the county 911 Service Board and the CCFFA.
“CCFFA’s articles of incorporation state CCFFA’s purpose is to ‘assist the fire departments in Crawford County in the execution and performance of responsibilities to the citizens of Crawford County with regard to the study and advancement of the science of fire prevention, protection and suppression; to buy, own, lease, rent and hold real and personal property and operate and maintain said property for the purpose of carrying out, advancing and accomplishing its purpose.’ This indicates the CCFFA is intended to support the various fire departments in the county, not to replace or supplant those entities by appointing itself to operate and manage the county’s emergency communications system,” the report states.
Sand’s report noted a potential conflict of interest related to Zenk.
“Because Duane Zenk was the chair of the 911 Service Board and a member of the CCFFA at the time of the award of the Wireless 911 Carryover Funds and during construction of the Ridge Road Tower, there is not a clear delineation as to the responsibility of each party or for which party Mr. Zenk represented with respect to this project,” the report stated.
“The 911 Service Board contracts with Duane Zenk, the County Assessor, to provide consulting and planning support services to the Board. Mr. Zenk has been compensated under the contract with the 911 Service Board while also serving as the county assessor.”
The boundaries between the County, the 911 Service Board and CCFFA were blurred, according to the report, which states:
• The 911 Coordinator, Duane Zenk, is also a member of the CCFFA and acts on behalf of both organizations. Mr. Zenk signed the Wireless 911 Carryover Funds grant application and the request for reimbursement from the grant. He signed those documents acting as the 911 Board Chair. However, the grant funds were requested in order to support a tower owned by the CCFFA.
• Invoices for the communications tower project, the majority of which are paid from the County’s 911 Fund, Tower and Equipment Account, are randomly addressed either to Crawford County (as the Crawford County Assessor or the Crawford County 911 Service Board) or to the CCFFA. However, all the invoices were addressed to the same P.O. Box.
Sand recommended that the CCFFA review the organization’s articles of incorporation and ensure their role in the county is consistent and in compliance with those articles, keeping in mind that the county’s emergency communications system cannot be operated and managed by a private non-profit.
“Also, the county should implement changes which ensure a clear separation from the CCFFA’s operations, including staff and ensuring each entity is responsible for its own activities. County activity should not be commingled with the activity of a nonprofit,” the report states.
Invoices addressed to CCFFA should not be addressed to or received by the county or paid from county funds.
“Crawford County officials should immediately ensure all county activity is receipted and paid under the control of the proper county officials,” the report states.
The report notes that the Crawford County 911 Service Board contracted with Zenk in 1993 to provide consulting and planning support services for the board.
“Mr. Zenk is also employed as the Crawford County Assessor, was the City of Denison’s representative on the 911 Board and Board Chair from 1989 to 2018 and has acted as the 911 Service Board Coordinator since 1993,” the report states.
“Per Chapter 331.342 of the Code of Iowa, an officer or employee of a county shall not have an interest, direct or indirect, in a contract with that county.”
According to the report, Zenk received consulting fees of $9,600 from the 911 Service Board in each fiscal year from 2016 through 2018, and $13,900 in 2019, while also acting as the county assessor.
(Zenk was briefly removed from the 911 Service Board [as Denison’s representative] in September 2018 by Denison Mayor Jared Beymer.
A month later, Zenk was hired by the 911 Service Board to be the local program manager, and his salary was increased from $800 per month to $1,500 per month.)
The transactions with Zenk were greater than the allowable total for each of the fiscal years and the contract was not made through a competitive bid and may represent a conflict of interest as stated in Chapter 331.342 of the Code of Iowa, Sand’s report states.
Sand recommended that Crawford County and the 911 Service Board consult legal counsel to determine the disposition of the matter.
The Board of Supervisors was scheduled to conduct a closed session discussion of the matter this morning, according to County Attorney Colin Johnson.
The session was listed on the agenda as “pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c),” the purpose of which is “To discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation.”