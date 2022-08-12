State Fair Creative Arts awards presented

Snyders from Glidden win awards
The top works in basketry, ceramics, china painting and five other divisions of competition received ribbons and cash awards in the Creative Arts competition judged prior to the start of the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Results
BASKETRY
Reed or Splint
1) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge
Naturals
1) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge
Twill
1) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge
Coiled
1) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge
2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
3) Macy Snyder, Glidden
Honorable Mention) Allison Snyder, Glidden
Other than Named/Multi Media
1) Deborah Zeitler, Iowa City
2) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge
3) Janet Luing, Panora
Youth Class
1) Allison Snyder, Glidden
Best of Show in Basketry
1) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge
BEADWORK
Handmade Beads/Pendants
1) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids
2) Janet Luing, Panora
3) Jennifer Archer, Des Moines
Needle Constructed Jewelry
1) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids
2) Janet Luing, Panora
3) Ellen Olson, Ames
Non Jewelry
1) Nina Petran, Iowa City
2) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids
3) Janet Luing, Panora
Stringing
1) Ellen Olson, Ames
2) Tracey Zirbel, Johnston
3) Pamela Webster, Boone
Metal/Wire Work
1) Janet Luing, Panora
CERAMICS
Hand Thrown or Sculptured Pottery
1) David Lammers, Sioux Center
2) Lorelai Ferneau, Conrad
Seasonal Decoration
1) Jean Reihman, Marengo
Technique not Mentioned
1) Jean Reihman, Marengo
Youth Class
1) Lucas Bauer, Adel
2) Lorelai Ferneau, Conrad
3) Emery Bauer, Adel
CHINA & PORCELAIN PAINTING
Professional Floral Design
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Christal Arthur, Columbus Junction
Professional Animal/Bird/Fish
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt
3) Christal Arthur, Columbus Junction
Honorable Mention) Reta Robey, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
Professional Box
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Carolyn Walkup, Ames
3) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt
Nonprofessional Floral Design
1) Deb Greiner, Brighton
2) Marla Norman, Rutland
3) Reta Robey, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Mary Plagmann, Humbolt
Nonprofessional Animal/Bird/Fish
1) Deb Greiner, Brighton
2) Pat Berry, Urbandale
3) Marla Norman, Rutland
Honorable Mention) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill
Honorable Mention) Lillian Jeppesen, Council Bluffs
Fruit or Vegetable Design
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
3) Pat Berry, Urbandale
Scenic Design
1) Deb Greiner, Brighton
2) Carolyn Walkup, Ames
3) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
Mug or Cup & Saucer
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill
Dresden
1) Carolyn Walkup, Ames
2) Kathy Lewis, Adel
3) Norma Arnold, Altoona
Enamel, Paste, Gold or Luster
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Deb Greiner, Brighton
3) Lynn Doxtad, Sioux City
Honorable Mention) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
Honorable Mention) Christal Arthur, Columbus Junction
Christmas Decoration or Other Holiday
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt
3) Carolyn Walkup, Ames
Pen Work
1) Norma Arnold, Altoona
2) Lynn Doxtad, Sioux City
Egg
1) Carolyn Walkup, Ames
2) Kathy Lewis, Adel
3) Deb Greiner, Brighton
Tray
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Marla Norman, Rutland
3) Reta Robey, Des Moines
Vase, Pitcher or Bowl
1) Mary Plagmann, Humbolt
2) Kathy Lewis, Adel
3) Deb Greiner, Brighton
Honorable Mention) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
Honorable Mention) Norma Arnold, Altoona
Still Life or Full Body Figure
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
Portrait
1) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt
2) Marla Norman, Rutland
3) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
Framed Porcelain Tile
1) Deb Greiner, Brighton
2) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
3) Carolyn Walkup, Ames
Honorable Mention) Marla Norman, Rutland
Honorable Mention) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
Jewelry or Miniature
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
Porcelain Figurine
1) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
2) Catherine Burch, West Des Moines
Porcelain Doll
1) Jeanne Stewart, Ames
Youth Class
1) Lucas Bauer, Adel
2) Emery Bauer, Adel
Best of Show in China Painting
1) Deb Greiner, Brighton
OTHER CREATIVE ARTS & CRAFTS
Adult Free Style Coloring
1) Jennifer Archer, Des Moines
2) Lizzy Orey, Indianola
3) Pamela Webster, Boone
Christmas Decoration
1) Pat Edington, West Des Moines
2) Dick Meuler, Runnells
3) Barbara Welch, Polk City
Honorable Mention) LeRoy Orth, Ames
Honorable Mention) Sherry L Murtle, Des Moines
Decorated Wreath or Swag
1) Becca Templeton, Mitchellville
2) Mary Lea Hampton, Pleasantville
3) Jennifer Ugolini, Madrid
Honorable Mention) Pat Edington, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Tracy Clements, Des Moines
Diamond Art
1) Lori Brees, Indianola
2) Bethany Dadisman, West Des Moines
3) Jean Merrifield, Des Moines
Duct Tape
1) Kobi Sadler, Indianola
2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
Flower Arrangement - Dried or Silk
1) Barb Levich, Granger
2) Melissa Hawk, Des Moines
3) Mary Lea Hampton, Pleasantville
Honorable Mention) LeRoy Orth, Ames
Honorable Mention) Jo Jones, Eldora
Found Art/Repurposed Art
1) Jody Dadisman, West Des Moines
2) Mary Lea Hampton, Pleasantville
3) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
Gourds
1) Barbara Welch, Polk City
2) Pam Schell-Cloyd, Ottumwa
3) Pat Edington, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Haley Schmidt, Griswold
Holiday Decoration
1) Tracy Sloan, Des Moines
2) Tracy Clements, Des Moines
3) Jan Robinson, Conrad
Honorable Mention) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton
Iowa Theme Art
1) Amber Lawton, Jefferson
2) LeRoy Orth, Ames
3) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand
Honorable Mention) Lizzy Orey, Indianola
Jewelry
1) Dick Meuler, Runnells
2) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge
3) Pamela Webster, Boone
Honorable Mention) Amber Lawton, Jefferson
Leather Craft
1) Wesley Borlin, Johnston
2) Randall Lundgren, Des Moines
3) Deborah Zeitler, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Carl Vass, Danville
Lego - Original Design
1) Matthew Brumm, Ankeny
2) Zayne Leeman, Radcliffe
3) Lucas Bauer, Adel
Honorable Mention) Truett Shattuck, Waukee
Lego - Iowa State Fair Theme
1) Ava Vavra, Norwalk
2) Lucas Bauer, Adel
3) Haley Schmidt, Griswold
Lego - Building
1) Lee Heldt, Ankeny
2) Coralee Bucklin, Des Moines
3) Emery Bauer, Adel
Metal Work
1) LeRoy Orth, Ames
2) David Lammers, Sioux Center
3) Lizzy Orey, Indianola
DIY Wood Sign
1) Brenda Freeman, Ames
2) Lorelai Ferneau, Conrad
3) Jennifer Archer, Des Moines
Steam Punk Art Décor
1) Randall Lundgren, Des Moines
2) Jennifer Ugolini, Madrid
3) Laura Anspach, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Lizzy Orey, Indianola
Miscellaneous
1) Michael Waggoner, Ankeny
2) Michael Ross, West Des Moines
3) Becca Templeton, Mitchellville
Honorable Mention) Janice Brown, Runnells
Youth Class
1) Kaila Core, Ankeny
2) Emma Crouse, Indianola
3) Peighton Henningsen, Waukee
PAPER CRAFTS
Photo Scrap Book Page - Fair Theme
1) Jessi Wrigley, Altoona
2) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand
3) Kathy VanWey, West Des Moines
Photo Scrap Book Page - Best of Iowa
1) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand
2) Kathy VanWey, West Des Moines
3) Heidi Ball, Glidden
Photo Scrap Book Page - Heritage Theme
1) Heather Howard, Polk City
2) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand
3) Kathy VanWey, West Des Moines
Card - any occasion
1) Heidi Ball, Glidden
2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
3) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand
Rubber Stamp Art - Paper
1) Heidi Ball, Glidden
2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
3) David Lammers, Sioux Center
Rubber Stamp Art - Other than Paper
1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
2) Lucas Bauer, Adel
3) Heidi Ball, Glidden
Mini Book
1) Jo Jones, Eldora
Quilling
1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
2) David Lammers, Sioux Center
Paper Craft - Cutting/Folding/Decoupage
1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
2) Sarah Todd Fisher, Ankeny
3) Janet Luing, Panora
Youth Class
1) Emery Bauer, Adel
2) Jovi Jansen, Marshalltown
3) Kaila Core, Ankeny
STAINED GLASS
Original Design
1) Rod Simpson, Ames
2) Ann Feilmann, Ankeny
3) Dean Vanderwell, Clive
Copper Foil
1) Rod Simpson, Ames
2) Marilyn Stuart Nuckolls, Altoona
3) Kevin Anderson, Cumming
Lead
1) Dean Vanderwell, Clive
3-D
1) Rod Simpson, Ames
TOLE & DECORATIVE PAINTING
Pastels
1) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge
2) Virginia Stone, Waukee
3) Macy Snyder, Glidden
Nonprofessional Landscape, Traditional Brush
1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella
2) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand
3) Martha Adair, Underwood
Nonprofessional Animal, Traditional Brush
1) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand
2) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City
3) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton
Nonprofessional Portrait, Traditional Brush
1) Dawn Archer, Cumming
2) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City
3) Martha Adair, Underwood
Novice, Traditional Brush
1) Marilyn Stuart Nuckolls, Altoona
2) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City
3) Dawn Archer, Cumming
Seascape, Traditional Brush
1) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines
2) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton
3) Martha Adair, Underwood
Still Life, Traditional Brush
1) Martha Adair, Underwood
2) Marilou Schiebout, Pella
Floral, Traditional Brush
1) Marilyn Stuart Nuckolls, Altoona
2) Dawn Archer, Cumming
3) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand
Bird, Traditional Brush
1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella
2) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines
Watercolor
1) Christal Arthur, Columbus Junction
2) Karman Downs, Montour
3) Virginia Stone, Waukee
Linework/Strokework
1) Lauryn Paulson, West Des Moines
2) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton
Tinware or Metal
1) Michael Waggoner, Ankeny
Pen & Ink Painting Technique
1) Karman Downs, Montour
Christmas Decoration
1) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton
2) Kaley Dusenbery, Des Moines
3) Jan Robinson, Conrad
Seasonal Decoration
1) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton
2) Jan Robinson, Conrad
3) Karman Downs, Montour
Jewelry
1) Dick Meuler, Runnells
Household Item
1) Macy Snyder, Glidden
2) Allison Snyder, Glidden
3) Christal Arthur, Columbus Junction
Technique Not Mentioned
1) Virginia Stone, Waukee
2) Christal Arthur, Columbus Junction
3) Rosalie Owens, Mingo
Youth Class
1) Jett Jansen, Marshalltown
2) Lauryn Paulson, West Des Moines
3) Jovi Jansen, Marshalltown