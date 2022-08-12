 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Fair Creative Arts awards presented

DBR Blue Ribbons

Snyders from Glidden win awards

The top works in basketry, ceramics, china painting and five other divisions of competition received ribbons and cash awards in the Creative Arts competition judged prior to the start of the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Results

BASKETRY

Reed or Splint

1) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge

Naturals

1) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge

Twill

1) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge

Coiled

1) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge

2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

3) Macy Snyder, Glidden

Honorable Mention) Allison Snyder, Glidden

Other than Named/Multi Media

1) Deborah Zeitler, Iowa City

2) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge

3) Janet Luing, Panora

Youth Class

1) Allison Snyder, Glidden

Best of Show in Basketry

1) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge

BEADWORK

Handmade Beads/Pendants

1) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids

2) Janet Luing, Panora

3) Jennifer Archer, Des Moines

Needle Constructed Jewelry

1) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids

2) Janet Luing, Panora

3) Ellen Olson, Ames

Non Jewelry

1) Nina Petran, Iowa City

2) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids

3) Janet Luing, Panora

Stringing

1) Ellen Olson, Ames

2) Tracey Zirbel, Johnston

3) Pamela Webster, Boone

Metal/Wire Work

1) Janet Luing, Panora

CERAMICS

Hand Thrown or Sculptured Pottery

1) David Lammers, Sioux Center

2) Lorelai Ferneau, Conrad

Seasonal Decoration

1) Jean Reihman, Marengo

Technique not Mentioned

1) Jean Reihman, Marengo

Youth Class

1) Lucas Bauer, Adel

2) Lorelai Ferneau, Conrad

3) Emery Bauer, Adel

CHINA & PORCELAIN PAINTING

Professional Floral Design

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Christal Arthur, Columbus Junction

Professional Animal/Bird/Fish

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt

3) Christal Arthur, Columbus Junction

Honorable Mention) Reta Robey, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

Professional Box

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Carolyn Walkup, Ames

3) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt

Nonprofessional Floral Design

1) Deb Greiner, Brighton

2) Marla Norman, Rutland

3) Reta Robey, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Mary Plagmann, Humbolt

Nonprofessional Animal/Bird/Fish

1) Deb Greiner, Brighton

2) Pat Berry, Urbandale

3) Marla Norman, Rutland

Honorable Mention) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill

Honorable Mention) Lillian Jeppesen, Council Bluffs

Fruit or Vegetable Design

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

3) Pat Berry, Urbandale

Scenic Design

1) Deb Greiner, Brighton

2) Carolyn Walkup, Ames

3) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

Mug or Cup & Saucer

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill

Dresden

1) Carolyn Walkup, Ames

2) Kathy Lewis, Adel

3) Norma Arnold, Altoona

Enamel, Paste, Gold or Luster

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Deb Greiner, Brighton

3) Lynn Doxtad, Sioux City

Honorable Mention) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

Honorable Mention) Christal Arthur, Columbus Junction

Christmas Decoration or Other Holiday

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt

3) Carolyn Walkup, Ames

Pen Work

1) Norma Arnold, Altoona

2) Lynn Doxtad, Sioux City

Egg

1) Carolyn Walkup, Ames

2) Kathy Lewis, Adel

3) Deb Greiner, Brighton

Tray

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Marla Norman, Rutland

3) Reta Robey, Des Moines

Vase, Pitcher or Bowl

1) Mary Plagmann, Humbolt

2) Kathy Lewis, Adel

3) Deb Greiner, Brighton

Honorable Mention) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

Honorable Mention) Norma Arnold, Altoona

Still Life or Full Body Figure

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

Portrait

1) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt

2) Marla Norman, Rutland

3) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

Framed Porcelain Tile

1) Deb Greiner, Brighton

2) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

3) Carolyn Walkup, Ames

Honorable Mention) Marla Norman, Rutland

Honorable Mention) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

Jewelry or Miniature

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

Porcelain Figurine

1) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

2) Catherine Burch, West Des Moines

Porcelain Doll

1) Jeanne Stewart, Ames

Youth Class

1) Lucas Bauer, Adel

2) Emery Bauer, Adel

Best of Show in China Painting

1) Deb Greiner, Brighton

OTHER CREATIVE ARTS & CRAFTS

Adult Free Style Coloring

1) Jennifer Archer, Des Moines

2) Lizzy Orey, Indianola

3) Pamela Webster, Boone

Christmas Decoration

1) Pat Edington, West Des Moines

2) Dick Meuler, Runnells

3) Barbara Welch, Polk City

Honorable Mention) LeRoy Orth, Ames

Honorable Mention) Sherry L Murtle, Des Moines

Decorated Wreath or Swag

1) Becca Templeton, Mitchellville

2) Mary Lea Hampton, Pleasantville

3) Jennifer Ugolini, Madrid

Honorable Mention) Pat Edington, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Tracy Clements, Des Moines

Diamond Art

1) Lori Brees, Indianola

2) Bethany Dadisman, West Des Moines

3) Jean Merrifield, Des Moines

Duct Tape

1) Kobi Sadler, Indianola

2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

Flower Arrangement - Dried or Silk

1) Barb Levich, Granger

2) Melissa Hawk, Des Moines

3) Mary Lea Hampton, Pleasantville

Honorable Mention) LeRoy Orth, Ames

Honorable Mention) Jo Jones, Eldora

Found Art/Repurposed Art

1) Jody Dadisman, West Des Moines

2) Mary Lea Hampton, Pleasantville

3) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

Gourds

1) Barbara Welch, Polk City

2) Pam Schell-Cloyd, Ottumwa

3) Pat Edington, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Haley Schmidt, Griswold

Holiday Decoration

1) Tracy Sloan, Des Moines

2) Tracy Clements, Des Moines

3) Jan Robinson, Conrad

Honorable Mention) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton

Iowa Theme Art

1) Amber Lawton, Jefferson

2) LeRoy Orth, Ames

3) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand

Honorable Mention) Lizzy Orey, Indianola

Jewelry

1) Dick Meuler, Runnells

2) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge

3) Pamela Webster, Boone

Honorable Mention) Amber Lawton, Jefferson

Leather Craft

1) Wesley Borlin, Johnston

2) Randall Lundgren, Des Moines

3) Deborah Zeitler, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Carl Vass, Danville

Lego - Original Design

1) Matthew Brumm, Ankeny

2) Zayne Leeman, Radcliffe

3) Lucas Bauer, Adel

Honorable Mention) Truett Shattuck, Waukee

Lego - Iowa State Fair Theme

1) Ava Vavra, Norwalk

2) Lucas Bauer, Adel

3) Haley Schmidt, Griswold

Lego - Building

1) Lee Heldt, Ankeny

2) Coralee Bucklin, Des Moines

3) Emery Bauer, Adel

Metal Work

1) LeRoy Orth, Ames

2) David Lammers, Sioux Center

3) Lizzy Orey, Indianola

DIY Wood Sign

1) Brenda Freeman, Ames

2) Lorelai Ferneau, Conrad

3) Jennifer Archer, Des Moines

Steam Punk Art Décor

1) Randall Lundgren, Des Moines

2) Jennifer Ugolini, Madrid

3) Laura Anspach, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Lizzy Orey, Indianola

Miscellaneous

1) Michael Waggoner, Ankeny

2) Michael Ross, West Des Moines

3) Becca Templeton, Mitchellville

Honorable Mention) Janice Brown, Runnells

Youth Class

1) Kaila Core, Ankeny

2) Emma Crouse, Indianola

3) Peighton Henningsen, Waukee

PAPER CRAFTS

Photo Scrap Book Page - Fair Theme

1) Jessi Wrigley, Altoona

2) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand

3) Kathy VanWey, West Des Moines

Photo Scrap Book Page - Best of Iowa

1) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand

2) Kathy VanWey, West Des Moines

3) Heidi Ball, Glidden

Photo Scrap Book Page - Heritage Theme

1) Heather Howard, Polk City

2) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand

3) Kathy VanWey, West Des Moines

Card - any occasion

1) Heidi Ball, Glidden

2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

3) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand

Rubber Stamp Art - Paper

1) Heidi Ball, Glidden

2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

3) David Lammers, Sioux Center

Rubber Stamp Art - Other than Paper

1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

2) Lucas Bauer, Adel

3) Heidi Ball, Glidden

Mini Book

1) Jo Jones, Eldora

Quilling

1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

2) David Lammers, Sioux Center

Paper Craft - Cutting/Folding/Decoupage

1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

2) Sarah Todd Fisher, Ankeny

3) Janet Luing, Panora

Youth Class

1) Emery Bauer, Adel

2) Jovi Jansen, Marshalltown

3) Kaila Core, Ankeny

STAINED GLASS

Original Design

1) Rod Simpson, Ames

2) Ann Feilmann, Ankeny

3) Dean Vanderwell, Clive

Copper Foil

1) Rod Simpson, Ames

2) Marilyn Stuart Nuckolls, Altoona

3) Kevin Anderson, Cumming

Lead

1) Dean Vanderwell, Clive

3-D

1) Rod Simpson, Ames

TOLE & DECORATIVE PAINTING

Pastels

1) Delayne Segar, Fort Dodge

2) Virginia Stone, Waukee

3) Macy Snyder, Glidden

Nonprofessional Landscape, Traditional Brush

1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella

2) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand

3) Martha Adair, Underwood

Nonprofessional Animal, Traditional Brush

1) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand

2) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City

3) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton

Nonprofessional Portrait, Traditional Brush

1) Dawn Archer, Cumming

2) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City

3) Martha Adair, Underwood

Novice, Traditional Brush

1) Marilyn Stuart Nuckolls, Altoona

2) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City

3) Dawn Archer, Cumming

Seascape, Traditional Brush

1) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines

2) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton

3) Martha Adair, Underwood

Still Life, Traditional Brush

1) Martha Adair, Underwood

2) Marilou Schiebout, Pella

Floral, Traditional Brush

1) Marilyn Stuart Nuckolls, Altoona

2) Dawn Archer, Cumming

3) Diane Plunkett, Le Grand

Bird, Traditional Brush

1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella

2) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines

Watercolor

1) Christal Arthur, Columbus Junction

2) Karman Downs, Montour

3) Virginia Stone, Waukee

Linework/Strokework

1) Lauryn Paulson, West Des Moines

2) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton

Tinware or Metal

1) Michael Waggoner, Ankeny

Pen & Ink Painting Technique

1) Karman Downs, Montour

Christmas Decoration

1) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton

2) Kaley Dusenbery, Des Moines

3) Jan Robinson, Conrad

Seasonal Decoration

1) Patricia McIntosh, Dunkerton

2) Jan Robinson, Conrad

3) Karman Downs, Montour

Jewelry

1) Dick Meuler, Runnells

Household Item

1) Macy Snyder, Glidden

2) Allison Snyder, Glidden

3) Christal Arthur, Columbus Junction

Technique Not Mentioned

1) Virginia Stone, Waukee

2) Christal Arthur, Columbus Junction

3) Rosalie Owens, Mingo

Youth Class

1) Jett Jansen, Marshalltown

2) Lauryn Paulson, West Des Moines

3) Jovi Jansen, Marshalltown

