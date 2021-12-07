State Historical Society celebrates It’s a Wonderful Life at 75 years

Gear shift knobs were made from soybean rosin and some of the automobiles were painted with soy-based paint, he said.

“There are larger cultural themes that run through the film that most people would say, ‘Oh, that’s just a fun way to move the film along,’ but if you were an adult watching it in 1946, you had just lived through World War II and the film would have resonated,” Landis said.

Even though the film ends on a happy note – George won’t go to prison for bank fraud – Americans of the era were still in a melancholy mood, he said.

“There was so much excitement that we had defeated the Nazis and the Japanese and the Italians, but we were going into the cold war and there were other concerns,” Landis said.

Many people had lost loved ones to the pandemic or in the war - and everyone had made sacrifices.

“Those are some of the themes that get overlooked as people watch the film today,” he said.

Landis noted that It’s a Wonderful Life does takes some liberties with how it portrays events.