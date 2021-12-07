State Historical Society celebrates It’s a Wonderful Life at 75 years

History in the details
The 75th anniversary of “It’s Wonderful Life” will be the topic of the Iowa History 101 webinar on Thursday.
The Iowa History 101 series is a production of the State Historical Society of Iowa that commemorates the 175th anniversary of Iowa.
It’s a Wonderful Life premiered at the Globe Theatre in New York, New York, on December 20, 1946.
Leo Landis, state curator of the State Historical Society of Iowa, said the film includes many subtle details that are connected to the different time periods in which it is set.
Landis and Christopher Wilson, a scholar at the National Museum of American History of the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C., will conduct the discussion.
“He and I both know the film well, so I invited him to participate in a conversation about some of the historical themes that are in the film. We’re good friends and we’ve talked about the film since we’ve known each other starting back in the 1990s,” Landis said. “I’ve been watching the film since the 1980s, when it came back into popular syndication, and I watch it every year and have been doing so since probably 1985.”
Historian Philip Van Doren Stern, who wrote the book “The Greatest Gift,” upon which the film is basedput layers of detail about American history into the story, he said.
Landis said many people may be aware of incidents such as runs on banks, one of which is an integral element in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” but other details have become obscured by time.
“There are a number of other little touchstones that, if you’re paying attention or know American history, you pick up on,” he said.
One is in a scene that shows a 12-year-old George Bailey working at Mr. Gower’s drugstore.
“It plays out that Mr. Gower receives a telegram notifying him that his son has died from influenza; the date on the telegram, if you freeze that frame, is May 1919,” Landis said. “That clues you in to what’s happening in the United States and world history – the pandemic of 1918 that lasts last until 1920.”
Another example of a detail that sets the time period is when the adult George Bailey walks by Bert the police officer; the headline on the newspaper in Bert’s hands reads “Smith Wins Nomination.”
“It’s 1928 and Democrat Al Smith is the first Catholic to be nominated (for president) by a major party,” Landis said. “One of the big issues in 1928 is whether America is going to maintain prohibition, and Al Smith is viewed as a ‘wet’ candidate, which wasn’t generally popular in the Midwest, except in larger cities.”
A scene in which George Bailey and Mary Hatch, played by Denison’s Donna Reed, dance the Charleston is another detail that links the audience to happenings in the United States in that era.
“Iowa had Charleston dance competitions; those are the sorts of things that are vehicles to move the film along but also had some bigger resonance,” he said. “Dances of the 1920s were part of the culture wars in the United States of that period.”
Many Iowa towns, such as Sioux City, had committees to monitor dancing, Landis said.
“Because the Charleston wasn’t cheek-to-cheek dancing, it was viewed as mostly acceptable,” he said. The Charleston was seen as a bit of a radical dance but didn’t cause an uproar the way the “bunny hug” did, according to Landis.
Another detail in a line of dialogue involves soybeans - when Mary and George talk on the phone with their friend Sam Wainwright.
“Sam says, ‘Hey, you know how you told me they were starting to make plastics out of soybeans?’ – that’s a real historical reference,” Landis said. “At the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago, Henry Ford put in what he called the ‘Industrialized Barn.’ His idea to get America out of the Depression – especially rural America – was to take farm products and use them in industry. Parts of the Model T would be made out of soybeans.”
Gear shift knobs were made from soybean rosin and some of the automobiles were painted with soy-based paint, he said.
“There are larger cultural themes that run through the film that most people would say, ‘Oh, that’s just a fun way to move the film along,’ but if you were an adult watching it in 1946, you had just lived through World War II and the film would have resonated,” Landis said.
Even though the film ends on a happy note – George won’t go to prison for bank fraud – Americans of the era were still in a melancholy mood, he said.
“There was so much excitement that we had defeated the Nazis and the Japanese and the Italians, but we were going into the cold war and there were other concerns,” Landis said.
Many people had lost loved ones to the pandemic or in the war - and everyone had made sacrifices.
“Those are some of the themes that get overlooked as people watch the film today,” he said.
Landis noted that It’s a Wonderful Life does takes some liberties with how it portrays events.
“There’s a little bit of discontinuity there because the dance competition in the film takes place in 1928; they were kind of passé by then,” he said.
1926 was the big year for the Charleston dance competitions across the United States and Iowa, he pointed out.
“It’s a film – it’s not pure history,” Landis said. “You can’t rely on films for history – but there are some exceptional themes in It’s a Wonderful Life and Frank Capra does a marvelous job with the film.”
The It’s Wonderful Life Iowa History 101 webinar will begin at noon on Thursday.
Visit iowahistory.gov and click on the calendar link for Thursday, December 9, to register for the event.