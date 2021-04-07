State pork association thanks Denison, Crawford County, for supporting industry

After the program, he told the Denison Bulletin and Review that QFP gets most of its pork from Iowa facilities, including Smithfield Foods, although not the plant in Denison.

During the program, Kohler added, “Obviously my business is completely reliant on the people in the audience and the farmers that are out working today.”

He said that QFP has donated product and/or financially supported many local food drives and events.

“This community, this state, provide us with manpower and resources to do what I get to do every day, make bacon. We feel proud to help and support in any way we can to be sure that people in need are continually taken care of,” Kohler said. “Thank you to the Iowa Pork Producers and all who helped with today’s event. Myself and my team at Quality Food Processors are very proud to support the local farmers, the local businesses and all charitable organizations in the community.”

QFP decided to donate to the food giveaway on Monday because of the nature of the cause, Kohler said.

“We are in business because of the pork producers. And with COVID-19, the year that it was, it was the need to give back to the communities and the farmers,” he added.