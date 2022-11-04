State Senate District 6 candidates answer questions at forum

Candidates for contested local elections were invited to a forum in Denison on Tuesday night by the Chamber and Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.

CDC Executive Director Evan Blakley and CDC Office Manager Mariah Nutt managed the session, which was structured to allow candidates to answer a series of questions.

The forum took place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the Broadway Elementary School.

Iowa Senate District 6

The following is an edited and condensed account of the answers provided by the District 6 Iowa Senate candidates.

David Davis served in the Army for eight years, was in the Guard and Army Reserves. After college he went back into the Army and retired in 2012. He became a truck driver and drove around Iowa and other states to find out what the country is about because in the Army he saw the world. He decided to take a break from trucking to run for the Iowa Senate.

Davis said that when the Constitution was passed, eminent domain was intended to be used to build roads, schools, firehouses or police stations. He said he didn’t think the founders intended eminent domain to be used for a private company. Davis said he didn’t know if the pipeline could be stopped, but if elected he would like to introduce legislation to prevent it from ever happening again.

Asked to describe the Libertarian Party, of which he is a member, Davis said libertarians tend to be socially liberal and economically conservative; they believe that as long as you’re not hurting anybody else you should be able to do, for the most part, what you want to do.

He mentioned consenting adults and said “we probably wouldn’t let a three-year old go around carrying a gun, but we wouldn’t let a three-year-old sign a contract either.”

Davis said parents have rights to say what is in the best interest of their kids.

He said if the private sector can do something better than government, then the private sector should do it and the government shouldn’t be spending any money on it.

Davis said he wouldn’t have a problem with property tax cuts, but fiscal discipline is needed.

He said the problem in Washington is that whenever taxes are raised or cut, they focus on projected revenue and they spend based on projected revenue or more than projected revenue, instead of looking at what the actual revenue is and basing spending on that.

He said he is always in favor of cutting taxes, because people know for the most part what to do with their own money better than government does.

On the subject of attracting the construction of new housing, Davis said one thing to do at the state level is to see if there are any unnecessary regulations preventing housing construction and get rid of them. He said some people don’t want new housing in their area because it would drive down the value of their house.

Davis said recent changes to the bottle bill will help. He said Harlan lost their can redemption center six months or a year ago; the problem was that redemption centers were not making enough money. Mobile redemption centers may be the answer, he said.

Jason Schultz, the current District 9 Iowa Senate incumbent, is a farmer in northwest Crawford County. His wife is Amy and he has two daughters in college. He grew up in Schleswig, has served on various boards, including his church and Horn Memorial Hospital, is a 13-year fire department member and served as chief. He has been in the legislature for 14 years with six years in the House. He wants Iowa to be governed by conservatism, Christian values and common sense. He said he is now a central figure in a Republican senate team that he believes has led the state in a fiscally and constitutional manner for six years and wants to continue.

He opposes the use of eminent domain for a private company but noted that in 1985, the Iowa Legislature added language about carbon dioxide (presumably transportation) over short distances – not 2,000 miles of pipeline and the language is still in the code. He said one of his colleagues tried to stop it, but there were not enough votes and it was pulled off the agenda. Schultz said the search is on for alternative ways for people to stand up for themselves and recommended that individuals who haven’t signed an easement wait for counties to pass ordinances. He said he is completely against letting corporations use other people’s property.

Asked to describe the Republican Party, Schultz said he started out as a libertarian but switched because he saw in the conservative/Republican platform a sense of order and structure based on the belief that rights come from God, not from government, so government can’t give or take them, it can only defend them. He said the Republican platform has a moral component that recognizes law and order and right and wrong, parents and medical professionals should not be allowed to do “sex change mutilations on their children,” and he resists the overall culture trying to shake the country’s foundations.

He said he was proud that Nebraska tried to eliminate their income tax because that’s the “golden path to success for a state.” He pointed to Florida, Texas and South Dakota and said it can be done in Iowa; the magic formula is to allow the private sector to grow faster than the public sector and revenues come in faster than increases in public spending. More revenue comes in when taxes are cut, he said.

Schultz said there is no easy answer to attracting new housing, which is a difficult issue. He said tax credits and housing assistance programs exist. Helping young people gain skills to get good jobs and more income will help; he said the issue is not partisan and the state, the county, and cities need to work together on it, and also make sure there are no regulations stopping it.

On the subject of the “bottle bill,” (the amount redemption centers receive was raised from one cent to three cents per can/bottle this year), candidates were asked if additional changes are needed. Schultz said he had spoken to an individual who runs a redemption center who was stunned that he could get three cents from distributors. He said low-cost, mobile redemption trailers that can travel to multiple communities are part of the solution, and wholesalers may see three cents as attractive enough to get into the business. He said he worked on the bottle bill and he believes he saved it.