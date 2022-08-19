Stay, Shop & Feast: Tri City BBQ Fest lands 25K grant for event

“We have a lot of new and exciting things going on this year at the Tri City BBQ Fest,” said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County. “The most exciting might be that we are going to extend the event by one day with a small pre-event for a select number of people who want to participate.”

“Stay, Shop & Feast” is the name of the new pre-event, which will take place on Thursday, September 15; it will kick off the Tri City BBQ Fest, which runs through Saturday, September 17.

“We’re going to sell 25 packages that include a one-night stay at a Cobblestone Inn and Suites of Denison, two tickets to a special dinner at Polley’s Uptown Bar and Grill and a $100 CDC gift card so they can go shopping with our local member merchants while they’re here in town,” Blakley said.

Polley’s will be closed to the general public for the private dinner, which will include all-you-can-eat barbecue and sides; additional dinner tickets may be purchased for families with more than two members attending.

The package will cost $149.

“It’s an incredible value,” he said. “We priced it for a sell-out and we think that will happen quickly.”

“Stay, Shop & Feast” was created because of a new grant program aimed at reinvigorating the Iowa tourism industry following the coronavirus pandemic, Blakley said.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) recently created a grant program called “Meet in Iowa.”

“Each new or existing event could get up to $25,000 in reimbursements toward their event; if it’s an existing event, they were required to extend their event by at least one day,” he said.

“Sunday is dedicated to cleanup, so we started looking at Thursday and we came up with a plan.”

Blakley said receiving the reimbursements will provide a needed cushion for the BBQ fest.

“I’d prefer to be in a place where we had more reserves because one of these years we’ll have a bad weather year,” he said.

Grant applications were not subject to a scoring system.

“If you qualify, you get the funds,” Blakley said. “So all we had to do was pick something that qualified.”

Only one package will be available per household; Blakley said the intention is for most of the packages to go to out-of-town guests.

“If someone local has someone who wants to come in and spend time here, that is encouraged as well,” he said. “The whole point is to bring more visitors to the area. We hope they come in and have a great time Thursday and find some things to do Friday during the day.”

The CDC will offer suggestions about golf, museums and other interests in the area.

Details about how to purchase the packages will be available soon on the Tri City BBQ Fest Facebook page, which has more than 8,700 followers.

“We expect them to sell out fast,” Blakley said.

He and Crawford County Tourism Coordinator Shani Bonner worked together to land the “Meet in Iowa” grant.

“IEDA started to release little bits of information about how this program would work in just little drips and drops and we paid really close attention,” Blakley said. “We didn’t think these funds would last long - as we saw it was quite easy without a scoring system.”

They figured out most of the application rules and pulled together the needed information before the grant became available.

“We had to show that we would increase the number of hotel stays related to the event by a certain percentage,” he said. “We chose 25 packages so we knew we would exceed the requirements of the grant. We had everything ready to submit before the application was released.”

The Tri City BBQ Fest was the first applicant for the grant.

“I’m really proud of our team working to get this in quickly and make sure the details were correct in the application, which led to this amazing grant being secured for our community,” Blakley said.

The most recent status report from the IEDA about the grant stated that funds are still available, he noted.

“Applications are not limited to one per community, so we would encourage other local events that generate hotel stays to reach out to us,” Blakley said. “We will help you plan your application. It would be great to tap these resources for more events here.”

“Stay, Shop & Feast” will bring in at least $7,500 to the community.

Blakley is confident the impact will be much more due to gas and additional meal purchases, and because people using gift cards tend to spend more than the value of the gift card.

“And it’s important to note we didn’t ask our partners – Cobblestone and Polley’s – for a discount for this package because we wanted this to be a good thing for the local businesses that we’re partnering with, and all of the businesses where the gift cards will be spent,” Blakley said.

“The whole point is to bring new people to the community and maximize the economic impact of tourists from out of town.”