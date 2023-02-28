Woodbine’s Carnegie Public Library will open its doors Wednesday, March 22, from 4-6:45 p.m. to all PreK through second graders and their families.

Each child will walk into the world of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) with stations ranging from BeeBots, light and shadow, Ioponics, waterworks, daily math fluency and STEM story time.

This opportunity is all made possible by the Iowa Governor’s STEM Scale-Up Award and the Woodbine library according to Diana Lind, youth librarian. Lind has already applied for and received five grants to date with hopes of more awards in the future. Her goal is to have STEM days at the youth library quarterly or even monthly.

Joining the library staff will be Shawna Harris from the Woodbine school and Dollie Bothwell from Fleurish. Harris will have a station where the kids can enjoy interacting with robots known as BeeBots while Bothwell hopes to have a hands-on make-and-take centering around Ioponics and aquaponics, which involves plants and water. It will educate the kids on how plants, frogs and fish rely on each other to survive.

The kids will also have the opportunity for a photo op and snacks while in the library. They will also be able to take home a STEM bag. The bag will have lesson guides to take home, further information on the Iowa Governor’s STEM Scale-Up Award and a few other goodies.

“I hope to spark interest in our community on what we have to offer at our library besides reading books,” Lind said.