“Libraries aren’t just checking out books and sitting and reading anymore,” said Diana Lind, youth librarian at Woodbine Carnegie Library. “We have programs all the time.”

To illustrate the point, the library conducted its first STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) night for Pre-K through second grade students on March 22.

“Tonight is our first stem night showcasing the STEM Scale-Up grants that we have received in the past two years,” Lind said.

Lind applied for the grants with the help of Shawna Harris, K-12 Technology Integrationist at Woodbine Community School and Boyer Valley Community School.

Lind has been with the library for nearly three years.

Woodbine Carnegie Library has received five of the state grants; each covers costs associated with presenting the five learning activities showcased.

“Waterworks is about water play and how it flows and measurement of water; if you have a big one (measuring cup or cylinder)how many little ones does it take to fill it?” Lind said.

“Daily Math Fluency” is about learning how numbers work together.

“It’s not just memorizing addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, but how numbers work together to get a new number,” she said.

“Ioponics,” created by Wartburg College Professor Michael Bechtel, involves aquaculture (raising fish) and hydroponics (growing plants without soil).

“Storytime Bee-Bots” is an activity with small robots that can be programmed to go ahead, left, right or back in one-step increments; students learn how to navigate across a map of squares by programming a Bee-Bot to make a series of one-step moves.

“Light and Shadow” is about the interplay of light through materials, how light can be blocked and how shadows are created.

The students had the opportunity for a photo op with a chemistry set, lab coat and goggles.

Lind said the goal for the STEM evening was to let the kids do as many of the activities as they wanted to do.

“They can do each one at their own pace and move around and explore what the library has to offer,” she said.

She noted that the Woodbine Carnegie Library has Bee-Bot and Light and Shadow checkout kits; she is working on kits for the other activities.

Lind wants to present STEM activities quarterly.

“I’ve talked to the school, so we might do one here and one at the school and partner with them to see if we can draw more people in,” she said.