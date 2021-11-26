Stopping fire takes knowledge of physics and house construction; use of teamwork and communication

Adjacent bedrooms on the second story appeared untouched by the fire.

“I had to determine if the fire was following the stairs to the second floor or if it was following a cavity between the first and second floors,” Snowgren said.

The latter was the case as a closet in the second-story bedroom was found to be the path of the fire.

With fire in the basement, in the kitchen and on the second floor, Snowgren said firefighters at the kitchen entrance were literally surrounded by fire, but it was fire that couldn’t be seen or stopped at first.

“One of the problems was we couldn’t get in the house until we stopped the fire in the basement from advancing further, and to do that we had to have a line working in the basement. The first line was in the kitchen and the second line hit the hole where the fire started for just a few minutes and then was repositioned,” Snowgren said.

“We literally had fire on all three levels of the home, and also in the walls in the floors and the ceilings. It was a worst-case scenario.”

Snowgren said if the fire had been known to be just in one room, it could have been ventilated right away.