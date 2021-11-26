Stopping fire takes knowledge of physics and house construction; use of teamwork and communication

The exterior of the house at 421 North 15th Street in Denison provides a misleading picture of the severity of the fire that occurred inside on Monday afternoon.
Outside a passer-by can see a few windows broken out for ventilation, fire hose still stretched out and minor exterior smoke damage.
The exterior seems calm compared to the story the interior tells about the physics of fire, the balloon-frame construction of the house and the coordination, discipline, teamwork and communication needed to put the fire out and save possessions.
The physics of fire is that it creates pockets of high pressure, and fire seeks to move to areas with lower pressure, explained Denison Fire Chief Cory Snowgren
Balloon-frame house construction describes a style of construction used from about the 1890s on up to 1940 in which the exterior walls were framed by long, vertical two-by-fours that extended from the sill of the foundation all the way up to the roof. That construction results in wall cavities inside the house that can act like chimneys, allowing fire to spread quickly from the basement to the roof.
Snowgren said many houses in the older part of Denison have balloon-frame construction.
“There are no fire stops between floors,” he explained. “A way to put it is that the second floor basically hangs on those vertical studs.”
While fire acts in a predictable manner, advancing horizontally and vertically toward areas with lower pressure, the unknown variable is how the construction and contents of a house will affect that path.
Snowgren said that’s what firefighters from multiple departments were facing on Monday afternoon.
The fire chief and firefighter Colby Ellis were in one of the department’s quick attack units, on Highway 30 just off 7th Street, heading to a field fire on the Earling Highway. They were following another Denison unit manned by two firefighters. When the call came from the communications center that a fire was behind the house at 421 North 15th Street, Snowgren turned his vehicle around.
When he arrived on scene, he could see a neighbor pointing to the south end of the house where a porch is located. What wasn’t present was a single plume of smoke indicating a fire in the back yard. What Snowgren saw, instead, was a smoky haze that enveloped the neighborhood, indicating a house fire.
“Smoke was coming out of all the eves in every corner on every side,” Snowgren said. “The comm (communications) center was contacted and was told to upgrade to a structure fire, which means different fire units are sent.”
Engines and manpower from fire departments in Vail, Kiron, Manilla and Charter Oak responded, along with engines and the tower truck from Denison. And when the field fire near Dow City was put out, those firefighters and quick-attack units responded to the house fire in Denison.
By the time the departments were paged, the fire may have been burning for an hour. No one had been at home for about an hour; the fire was called in by a neighbor.
That means the firefighters were using their first 10 minutes on scene to make up time.
Snowgren explained that the first 10 minutes on scene at a fire are critical and will determine how the next two hours will progress.
“No matter what type of fire it is, the response is the same. Connect the hose, charge it with water and begin spraying water,” he said.
It is a drill that is practiced over and over again until firefighters can carry out that initial attack automatically, without having to stop and think what they’re supposed to do.
The cause of the fire was a wire leading from the outside of the house to an electrical panel in the basement; that was the weak link, said Snowgren.
By looking into the basement from the outside, he could see that the firefighters would be working in a house with balloon-frame construction.
Two firefighters were entering the kitchen in the house through a south door off the porch but were told to stop at the door and spray water. The reason was the fire in the basement was an unknown factor at the time. The precaution paid off as it was later found that three two-by-eight ceiling joists supporting the kitchen floor had been totally burned, and other ceiling joists were on fire. The missing (burned) ceiling joists were six to eight feet in from the south side of the kitchen door.
Stepping on the kitchen floor above the burning and missing floor joists would have proved tragic for firefighters, who likely would have fallen through the floor to be tangled in hanging wires and injured when falling on heating ducts and on timbers that had at one time been placed in the basement to help support the kitchen floor.
Snowgren said no matter the type of house fire, even if it appears the fire is contained to one room, check the basement first. It only takes 10 seconds and can save injury or death.
The fire in the basement was attacked for several minutes with water through the hole that had burned through the siding next to the electrical panel. That helped to knock down some of the fire, allowing a crew from the Vail Fire Department to enter the basement through a ground-level door on the north side of the house.
Snowgren said the fire moved horizontally from west to east along the ceiling joists in the basement to a doorway that separated the kitchen from a living room. At that point, the fire traveled up in one of the cavities created by an interior wall.
A third crew of firefighters, from Manilla and Kiron, was on the porch roof on the east side of the house. When it was determined that is was safe to ventilate the house, a window in the east bedroom was broken out. Snowgren said he used a thermal imager on the open window and found the heat escaping the house at that point was 1,000 degrees.
Adjacent bedrooms on the second story appeared untouched by the fire.
“I had to determine if the fire was following the stairs to the second floor or if it was following a cavity between the first and second floors,” Snowgren said.
The latter was the case as a closet in the second-story bedroom was found to be the path of the fire.
With fire in the basement, in the kitchen and on the second floor, Snowgren said firefighters at the kitchen entrance were literally surrounded by fire, but it was fire that couldn’t be seen or stopped at first.
“One of the problems was we couldn’t get in the house until we stopped the fire in the basement from advancing further, and to do that we had to have a line working in the basement. The first line was in the kitchen and the second line hit the hole where the fire started for just a few minutes and then was repositioned,” Snowgren said.
“We literally had fire on all three levels of the home, and also in the walls in the floors and the ceilings. It was a worst-case scenario.”
Snowgren said if the fire had been known to be just in one room, it could have been ventilated right away.
“But with this one we couldn’t. We knew where the fire originated. We knew where it was. What we didn’t know was how far it had advanced through the void spaces in the house,” Snowgren said.
He described knowing when to use ventilation in a house with a balloon-frame construction as being similar to playing chess on a three-dimensional board. If you move one piece, pieces on the two other boards automatically move.
“When you move a piece of the house, it creates an area of lower pressure. Somewhere in that house, the fire, smoke and heat - products of combustion - are starting to change direction to go to the area of lower pressure,” he explained. “In a balloon-frame house, I’m not ventilating it until I have a good idea of how far the fire has advanced and where the fire teams are in relation to that.”
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from progressing to the attic and they were able to save a number of possessions.
“A lot of possessions were saved, but it is absolutely a tragedy, especially during the holidays. I don’t think the house will be rebuilt, but a lot of stuff was saved,” said Snowgren.
Snowgren said the house had working smoke detectors and that there wasn’t much more that could have been done in terms of detection.
He added that fire stops can be put into houses with balloon-frame construction. However, the most likely time that would be done is when the interior of the house is already scheduled to be remodeled.
If the homeowner is pulling off the plaster and lath and replacing it with drywall, then a piece of wood the dimensions of the flooring joists can be used to fill the gaps between floors, Snowgren said.
As far as rebuilding the house, Snowgren said the best way to sum up balloon-frame construction is that a fire burns directly on the structural support members.
As a learning tool, the firefighters go over each event in an after-action review. Snowgren said he runs down what the response was and why certain tactics and strategies were used. Firefighters are encouraged to voice what could have been done better.
He added what he doesn’t want is just saying the fire went out and nobody got hurt. On the surface, that’s important, but Snowgren pointed out that a fire will go out and nobody will get hurt if nobody responds.
“That’s not an evaluation,” he explained. “We look at what went right, what could have been done better and what just went wrong for whatever reason.”