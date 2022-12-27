Structural engineer needed to examine three Denison buildings

Denison City Manager Brad Hanson will be seeking quotes from at least three structural engineers to provide details on work needed at the senior center in Denison, Denison City Hall and the Denison Aquatic Center.

A number of repairs at the senior center were detailed in an independent building inspection done in late November. That inspection took place after patrons of the senior center objected to the concept of moving their gathering site from its present location on South Main Street to a multi-purpose room in the proposed Crawford County Wellness Center. They want the city to maintain the South Main building.

A tuckpointing professional recommended that city hall be examined because the parapets are falling away from the structure, as is one of the back walls, Hanson told city council members at a meeting last week Tuesday.

He continued that at about the same time the city received the independent building inspector’s report on the senior center, a mechanical engineer with HGM, the city’s contracted engineering firm, saw an issue with a wall at the Denison Aquatic Center.

“It would be prudent to have a structural engineer look at all three buildings,” Hanson told city council members.

He continued that he had considered getting a structural engineer to look at the Norelius Community Library but was told by former City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford that a structural engineer had examined that building.

Hanson added that city hall had been examined by a structural engineer but only for the internal points.

A $2,500 quote was received for the senior center from a structural engineer that the city frequently uses but Hanson said he did not have any quotes for the aquatic center or city hall.

He estimated the structural engineer inspections for all three buildings would cost between $7,000 and $8,000 and added that a budget amendment would be required to add the inspections to the current fiscal year’s work. He suggested a not-to-exceed amount of $10,000.

Hanson said the tuckpointinig work for city hall and the library had been planned for and mentioned a bond issue the city is planning as a revenue source.

Councilman Dustin Logan questioned why city hall was having exterior issues since the building had been remodeled not long ago.

That was seven years ago, and City Clerk Jodie Flaherty did not believe anything was done to the exterior at that time other than the front façade. She believes that city hall was last tuckpointed in 2003.

Logan asked if multiple quotes are needed for the structural engineering inspections, in accordance with the city’s procurement policy.

He also said that before he would make a motion to proceed with requesting quotes, he needed to know the source of the funding for the budget amendment.

Flaherty said the city had significant savings from switching out the property liability insurance; those savings should cover the expense of hiring a structural engineer. She added that the council could either use that money, which would come from the general fund, or use Local Option Sales Tax revenue.

The council decided to cover the expense with Local Option Sales Tax revenue.