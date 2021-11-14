Students encouraged to make the most of their time in FFA

Videos
https://dbrnews.com/freshmen-ag-class-at-denison-high-school-taking-part-in-the-human-table-trick-as/video_8985cbae-471e-11ec-a7d8-f32bca42ef8a.html#tracking-source=article-related-bottom
https://dbrnews.com/freshmen-ag-class-at-dhs/video_d21ec4a6-471e-11ec-b945-e77b866e2cd4.html#tracking-source=article-related-bottom
https://dbrnews.com/freshmen-ag-class-at-dhs/video_11901fb8-471f-11ec-ba0f-df645c0f6d7d.html#tracking-source=article-related-bottom
Leadership. Teamwork. Expanding horizons by stepping out of the comfort zone.
These are among the lessons that two FFA officers presented to ag students at Denison High School this week through hands-on activities and just by talking.
Sam Martin, the Iowa FFA Southwest State vice president, and Collin Bauer, the Southwest District vice president, have been making visits to ag students and FFA chapters around this area of the state. Martin, a freshman at Iowa State University who is studying agronomy and animal science, has visited at least 10 schools so far, and Bauer, a junior at Audubon High School, has made about four presentations.
In a freshman ag class on Tuesday morning, the pair took students through a rope challenge to show the importance of leadership.
Another exercise, sometimes called the human table trick, demonstrated the importance of teamwork.
For the table trick, students placed their chairs in a tight circle and sat sideways in the chair, and then each leaned back and placed their shoulders on the legs or lower body of the person next to them. Martin and Bauer went around the circle, pulled the chairs from beneath each student. The students did not fall, as some might suspect, because each was supported by their neighbor’s legs.
The trick was to see how long their legs would hold out.
The class of freshman students tried it three times, each time improving by a few seconds, with their top time around three minutes.
The state record, however, is eight minutes and 40 seconds.
Just after the activity, Martin expanded on a comment made by one student as the group was struggling to keep from collapsing to the floor: push up with your knees.
“That’s right,” said Martin. “Push your teammates up. Pull them up. The same could be said for any team you’re on. Lift each other up. If one falls, you all fall.”
He cited the common saying that a team is only as strong as its weakest link, and continued that a person is not going to be the strongest link on every team they’re on or in everything they do.
“Everyone has a weak link in them,” Martin said. “Identify the weakest link in you and work on it, and help others work on their weakest link.”
Chelsea Schroeder, an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Denison High School, and Martin and Bauer encouraged students to go after the opportunities offered in FFA and to step out of their comfort zone to grow.
“One simple thing can change your entire life,” Schroeder said. “Take a little leap. If you don’t like it and it’s not for you, so be it. But maybe just try.”
She told the students that they can have fun while doing something that is out of their comfort zone, like participating in conduct of meetings at FFA contests.
“The memories are something you will look back on, and when you’re a senior you’ll be happy that you took that leap,” she added.
Martin talked about going to the National FFA Convention when in high school.
“There were 60,000 people there. I’ve never seen 60,000 people in my life. But just seeing it as a freshman and even as a sophomore was mind boggling, and you realize this blue (FFA) jacket means a lot more,” he said. “Anybody who slips it on is family, and they’ve got your back.”
Martin and Bauer encouraged the students to reach out to them if they have questions.
“That’s what we’re here for,” Martin said. “It makes my day when I get an email from an FFA member. It helps remind you why you do it.”
The lessons FFA state and district officers present to students include careers and ag, recruitment and involvement, and the most popular, leadership and teamworking abilities. What they present depends on the grade level and the age and what teachers want to fit in with their curriculum.
Students were also encouraged to think about running for an office in the local chapter and beyond that, for a district or state office when they are eligible to do so.
Martin, who is from Shenandoah where his mother is an ag teacher, said he always dreamed about being a state officer.
“The first time I saw the state officers was when I was in seventh grade; I went to a discovery conference kind of as a guinea pig for my chapter at the time. I saw the state officers for the first time and I knew I wanted to be a larger part of the organization whether it be a state officer or not,” he said.
“As I went through FFA I know I dreamed about it, and you know it took a lot of work to get to where I am today but a lot of it is the connections and the people involved along the way. I can’t thank them enough because I know I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m just kind of living the dream right now.”
Bauer’s older brother, Logan, served as southwest state vice president, the position that Martin has right now.
“So I had a lot of family influence but I actually had no intentions of running for district office until my advisor handed me the application said I should fill it out,” he said. “The experiences that I have had at the chapter level really made me fall in love with it, and there’s no way I would have turned my advisor down after everything that the chapter and she had done for me.”
There are a lot of messages that Martin and Bauer gave to the students, but biggest among them is yes, step out of your comfort zone, and also rely on the team and community around you to be more than just mediocre.
“We live in a world and community anymore that is more competitive,” said Martin. “Sometimes we get stuck in the same rut, so we’re asking them (the students) to be more, to do more, and they respond well to it. That’s the beauty of Southwest Iowa, the beauty of small-town communities. They understand and see that in their parents and those around, the community and their teachers.”