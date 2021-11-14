Students encouraged to make the most of their time in FFA

“That’s what we’re here for,” Martin said. “It makes my day when I get an email from an FFA member. It helps remind you why you do it.”

The lessons FFA state and district officers present to students include careers and ag, recruitment and involvement, and the most popular, leadership and teamworking abilities. What they present depends on the grade level and the age and what teachers want to fit in with their curriculum.

Students were also encouraged to think about running for an office in the local chapter and beyond that, for a district or state office when they are eligible to do so.

Martin, who is from Shenandoah where his mother is an ag teacher, said he always dreamed about being a state officer.

“The first time I saw the state officers was when I was in seventh grade; I went to a discovery conference kind of as a guinea pig for my chapter at the time. I saw the state officers for the first time and I knew I wanted to be a larger part of the organization whether it be a state officer or not,” he said.