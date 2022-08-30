Summit Carbon Solutions reps answer questions

Safety issues, eminent domain discussed

Part 2 of 2

Kaylee Langrell and Riley Gibson, of TurnKey Logistics, a Houston, Texas, company, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on August 23 to provide information about the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline that will pass through Crawford County if construction goes forward.

Langrell and Gibson represent SCS.

If approved, the pipeline will carry CO2 from 32 Midwestern ethanol plants to North Dakota to be permanently buried underground.

Langrell explained that releasing less CO2 into the atmosphere will reduce the “carbon intensity” of ethanol produced by those plants and allow their ethanol to be sold in markets that require lower carbon intensity.

The discussion lasted more than 80 minutes; the following is a heavily edited and condensed account.

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked what the county has to do to prepare for a hazardous event related to the pipeline.

Langrell said the company is going above and beyond what is required in many areas. Multiple training events are being set up with county emergency managers; training events and exercises with emergency responders will take place before and after full-time staff is hired.

She noted that those issues are regulated.

Crawford County Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Miller said an evacuation for a spill would be at least 100 meters downwind and approximately a half-mile if the incident involved a fire; he noted that CO2 is what people breathe out and is not like propane or natural gas.

County resident Karen Ahrenholtz brought up a CO2 leak in Satartia, Missisippi, in which dozens of individuals were sickened.

Langrell said the pipeline in Satartia did not carry pure CO2, and the other agent (hydrogen sulfide) was what had caused the problems.

She said safety is a big concern and she is updating a handout that explains the safety processes SCS is putting in place.

Heiden asked if the company will use eminent domain and said it is un-American to tell landowners what to do with their own property.

If the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) approves a permit for the project, SCS could use eminent domain to gain access to land in areas where landowners refuse to sign on to the project.

Langrell said SCS does not want to use eminent domain, which is “not fun for anyone.”

“It’s necessary in certain situations,” she said.

The company would use it with title issues but does not want to use it for disagreements with landowners, Langrell said.

Heiden said she did not understand how SCS is a utility.

That designation is up to IUB, Langrell said.

“It’s defined in Iowa Code,” said Assistant County Attorney Martha Sibbel.

Heiden said she had heard the company is using scare tactics to get people to sign up; she also said she questioned the numbers the company reported about people who have signed up.

Langrell said the numbers are public record.

Miller said the information is available at the recorder’s office.

Lance Kleckner, who owns property along the pipeline path and has refused to sign on, asked what the company’s plan B is if only 50-60% of landowners sign on and IUB doesn’t grant eminent domain use.

“If we don’t get that state permit, I don’t think we can do much at all,” Langrell said.

The people who have signed on would keep what they have been paid and the company would be out of luck, she said.

“I think we’re pretty confident we would get that state permit,” Langrell said.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg asked if the company will bore under county roads to minimize damage.

Gibson said they have talked to County Engineer Paul Assman about permitting in the county to make sure county roads are crossed the way the county wants; they have also been working with railroads, the DNR and Iowa DOT.

Heiden asked if landowners will have to carry special insurance to have the pipeline on their land.

Langrell said all liability falls on the company; the company would cover accidents, such as farm equipment striking the pipeline, she said.

The only exception would be if a landowner were to intentionally damage the pipeline.

Cindy Kruthoff, who has land in the path of the pipeline and has refused to sign on to the project, said people who have already signed on should be able to go back and have special conditions added like those required by The Andersons Denison Ethanol, which she said had signed on a few weeks ago.

Langrell said an ethanol plant has different interests than landowners.

Kruthoff said she would want every one of the special conditions for her farm, which has CRP land, farmland and a creek. She asked what kind of entryway SCS would need to get to the pipeline area.

The company would have to get access to the pipeline, Langrell said.

“That is something that I would work with the land agent on to figure out something that works for you, that least disturbs the land,” she said.

Kruthoff said the land agents aren’t talking to her anymore because she is on “exhibit H,” which is the (partial, at present) company filing about where they might use eminent domain.

Kruthoff said she didn’t have an official list of who is impacted by the project in the county.

Langrell said people’s privacy is the reason the company does not give out those names.

She said surveyors had been physically attacked and others who work for the company have been threatened.

“We don’t want that happening to landowners,” she said.

Board chairman Kyle Schultz said landowners should meet with the company and eliminate the middle person.

Kruthoff said she was concerned that the company might survey the pipeline every two weeks with a drone; she had privacy concerns and concerns about liability if the drone were to crash on land that was not in a pipeline easement.

Langrell said safety regulations require pipelines to be overflown every two weeks; she was unsure if a drone would be used.

Schultz said the supervisors have to look out for landowners on both sides - those who want the pipeline and those who don’t.

Kleckner said he told the company to go to his neighbors, but they didn’t pay attention.

Langrell said if she could get a project manager to talk to Kleckner, things might go differently.

He said he just doesn’t want the pipeline on his place.